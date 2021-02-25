A new supermarket is coming to Stuy Town.

Chef’s Local Harvest inked a 17,300-square-foot lease at 421-427 East 14th Street, taking over a former Associated Supermarket store, according to Okada & Company, the firm representing the grocer.

The location has been left mostly vacant since the onset of the pandemic, according to amNew York, which first reported the deal. The building is owned by Blackstone Group, which bought the massive Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village complex in 2015.

Father-and-son pair Paul and Aaron Fernandez own the store, along with eight other grocery stores in the city, including the Union Market chain and Ideal Marketplace.

The store, which has about 10,000 square feet on the ground level along with 7,300 square feet of the usable basement, will be renovated and is expected to open early 2022.

Okada & Company’s agent Matthew Fernandez — who is related to the grocery’s owners — handled the deal. JLL and Ripco Real Estate represented Blackstone Group. [amNY] — Akiko Matsuda