Open Menu

TPG RE Finance CEO Greta Guggenheim stepping down

Industry veteran joined REIT in 2016

National /
Feb.February 25, 2021 01:15 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Greta Guggenheim (Getty)

Greta Guggenheim (Getty)

The head of TPG Real Estate Finance Trust is stepping down next month.

Company CEO Greta Guggenheim, who joined the commercial mortgage REIT in 2016, will depart on March 31, Commercial Observer reported.

“I have been thinking about my retirement for some time, actually since late 2019, after having helped build the company and with the intention of leaving it well positioned for future growth,” Guggenheim said during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call Thursday morning. “This was delayed a bit, but with the strength of our balance sheet restored, our strong liquidity position, and with our experienced management and origination team, I feel now is a good time to move on.”

TPG RE Finance’s president, Matthew Coleman, will take over the day-to-day responsibilities while the company looks for a new CEO.

Guggenheim, who previously co-founded Ladder Capital and served as the company’s chief investment officer, joined TPG Real Estate five years ago to build out the company’s real estate debt platform. She shepherded the REIT through a tumultuous period last year when TPG and other lenders faced significant liquidity issues at the onset of the pandemic.

Starwood Capital Group ended up providing the REIT with $325 million to recapitalize its platform in May. TPG Real Estate was forced to sell off more than $1 billion in assets to meet margin calls. The company also delayed its dividend in March amid the cash crunch.

TPG Real Estate Finance Trust reported a loss of $136.8 million for 2020 on revenue of $177 million. [CO] — Rich Bockmann




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Image by Wolfgang & Hite via Dezeen)
    Hudson Yards megadevelopment inspires a new line of sex toys
    Hudson Yards megadevelopment inspires a new line of sex toys
    Cammeby's International Group founder Rubin Schron and, from top: 194-05 67th Avenue, 189-15 73rd Avenue and 64-05 186th Lane (Credit: Google Maps)
    Ruby Schron lands $500M refi for sprawling Queens apartment portfolio
    Ruby Schron lands $500M refi for sprawling Queens apartment portfolio
    Wendy Silverstein (Credit: Getty Images)
    Wendy Silverstein, co-head of WeWork’s real-estate fund, is out
    Wendy Silverstein, co-head of WeWork’s real-estate fund, is out
    (IStock illustration by Kevin Rebong)
    Smaller cities look to cash in on shift to remote work
    Smaller cities look to cash in on shift to remote work
    Barry Sternlicht (Getty, Starwood, iStock)
    2020 a “remarkable year” for Starwood Property Trust, Barry Sternlicht says
    2020 a “remarkable year” for Starwood Property Trust, Barry Sternlicht says
    (Getty, iStock)
    Victoria’s Secret may close 50 stores this year
    Victoria’s Secret may close 50 stores this year
    421-427 East 14th Street (Google Maps, iStock)
    Stuy Town to get new 17K sf grocery store
    Stuy Town to get new 17K sf grocery store
    Douglas Elliman chairman Howard Lorber (Getty)
    Douglas Elliman reports $14M profit, 50% revenue jump in quarter
    Douglas Elliman reports $14M profit, 50% revenue jump in quarter
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.