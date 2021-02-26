Open Menu

Hamptons agent Yorgos Tsibiridis jumps to Compass

East Hampton agent had been with Douglas Elliman for six years

Tri-State /
Feb.February 26, 2021 03:20 PM
By Sasha Jones
Yorgos Tsibiridis

Yorgos Tsibiridis, Douglas Elliman’s top agent in East Hampton, has moved to Compass.

Over his eight-year career, including the past six at Elliman, Tsibiridis has sold over $400 million in homes from the Hamptons to the Greek Islands. In the past 12 months he counts over $70 million in sales and contracts.

“In the back of my mind, I was always thinking, ‘How can I do things better? How can I serve my customers better? How can I move on into the next level?’ And that’s when the idea of Compass came on board,” Tsibiridis said.

He said the move was inspired by Compass’ branding, technology and support for its agents.

Fueled by an infusion of capital from SoftBank and other investors, Compass has been aggressively recruiting brokers from other firms for several years. Some who signed on but became disillusioned with the brokerage have found that clauses in their contracts would obligate them to repay large sums of money to depart, The Real Deal reported last week. Compass points out that clawback provisions are common in the brokerage industry.

Tsibiridis was previously at Corcoran. At Compass he will continue working in the Hamptons.

Hamptons agents have been busy through the pandemic, which triggered a frenzy of renting and buying in weekend and summer communities outside New York City.

The median home sale price in the Hamptons was $1.4 million in the fourth quarter, nearly 55 percent higher than a year earlier, according to a report by Douglas Elliman. The number of homes sold also rose, to 803, the highest quarterly total in 15 years.




