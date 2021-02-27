Open Menu

Japan’s tallest tower project will include Aman Resorts luxury residences

Units could top $40M each at Mori Building Company’s Tokyo skyscraper

Feb.February 27, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Aman CEO Vladislav Doronin and the upcoming towers. (Getty, DBOXCG)

A Tokyo skyscraper under construction and set to become the tallest tower in Japan will include Aman Resorts-branded luxury residences that could top $40 million each.

Mori Building Company’s 1,082-foot-tall tower in Minato Ward will have 91 units on floors 54 through 64, according to the Japan Times.

The residences will be operated by luxury hotel company Aman Resorts and called the Aman Residences, Tokyo.

Branded residences have grown in popularity over the last several years, with some major firms making plays in the space. As of late 2019, more than 400 residential projects worldwide were branded in some way. Four Seasons launched into standalone branded condo projects that year.

In the U.S., Vladislav Doronin’s Aman Resorts has also partnered with Access Industries on a hotel and condo project in the works in Miami.

For the Tokyo project, Mori Building Co. hasn’t disclosed the name of the tower but services will include a residents-only spa, among other amenities. One unit could cost at least several billion yen — in the $40 million to $50 million range — according to the report.

But Mori Building Co.’s tower may not be the tallest in Japan for long. Real estate firm Mitsubishi Estate is planning a 1,279-foot-tall skyscraper in Toyko’s Tokiwabashi district. The firm announced that project in 2016 but only last year revealed details.

[JT] — Dennis Lynch

