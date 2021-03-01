Compass generated $3.7 billion in revenue last year but lost $270 million, the brokerage disclosed in its prospectus Monday.

The IPO filing, known as a form S-1, shows just how rapidly Compass grew last year, with revenue jumping 56 percent from $2.4 billion in 2019. It also cut its losses from $388 million in 2019. In total, the company has lost $1.1 billion as of Dec. 31, 2020, according to its S-1. It currently has $440.1 million in cash on hand.

Founded in 2012, Compass has 19,000 agents, and in 2019 became the third-largest brokerage in the U.S. by deal volume, according to Real Trends data, with over $91 billion in sales. The firm has raised $1.5 billion from investors, including SoftBank Group, and was last valued at $6.4 billion after a July 2019 funding round. It is likely the fastest-growing residential brokerage in U.S. history, its ascendance fueled by a combination of organic growth, agent recruitment and a flurry of notable acquisitions.

The company filed a draft registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in early January, as The Real Deal first reported. The document it filed today, however, will provide prospective investors details on its financials, its competitive landscape and its leadership – the document revealed, for example, that co-founder Ori Allon is no longer on Compass’ board of directors.

Allon was previously executive chairman; his new title is “chief strategist.” Allon holds just over 1.9 million shares of Class A Common Stock, or about 5.2 percent of the overall Class A shares issued. Robert Reffkin, co-founder and CEO, has just over 860,000 shares of Class A Common Stock, or about 2.4 percent of the overall Class A shares issued. Reffkin also owns more than 1.5 million shares of Class C common stock, which grant him 20 votes per share.

The prospectus cited key legal battles Compass is facing.

In 2014, the firm was sued by Avi Dorfman, who claims he co-founded Compass but was later cut out of the action. Compass has called his suit “opportunistic.”

Compass is also facing a wide-ranging lawsuit from key rival Realogy, the parent company of the Corcoran Group and Coldwell Banker. The public real estate giant sued in 2019, alleging Compass engaged in illicit business practices and predatory poaching. Compass has defended its actions and sought arbitration in the case, which was denied. This January, Compass sued Realogy, accusing the company of waging a “war of disinformation.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.