Equitable Life Insurance inks 130K sf lease for new office

Financial firm will move from Trump & Vornado’s Midtown building

New York /
Mar.March 01, 2021 12:35 PM
TRD Staff
Equitable CEO Mark Pearson and Fisher Brothers’ CEO Ken Fisher with 1345 Avenue of the Americas (Google Maps)

Equitable Life Insurance is moving its New York office by three blocks.

The financial company will take 130,000 square feet at Fisher Brothers’ 1345 Avenue of the Americas, Commercial Observer reported. It will vacate its current location at 1290 Sixth Avenue, a 43-story office tower owned by Vornado Realty Trust and the Trump Organization, Commercial Observer reported.

Equitable will move into its new office in 2023. The exact length of the new lease was not disclosed, although it was “long-term,” the outlet reported.

Read more

Equitable’s move could affect the valuation of the 1290 Avenue of the Americas, which Vornado reportedly sought to sell or refinance, along with 555 California Street in San Francisco, which it also owns jointly with Trump.

At Fisher Brothers’ tower, Equitable will join a host of other major tenants, such as Global Infrastructure Partners, Fortress Investment Group, law firm Linklaters and General Motors.

[CO] — Akiko Matsuda




    Donald Trumpfisher brothersOffice Real EstateVornado Realty Trust

