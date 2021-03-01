Open Menu

Phony website falsely claims REBNY cancels rent

Tenant advocates deny involvement

New York /
Mar.March 01, 2021 12:27 PM
By Georgia Kromrei
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The person behind the prank website is still anonymous. (Getty)

The person behind the prank website is still anonymous. (Getty)

April Fool’s Day came a month early for New York’s biggest real estate industry group and a City Council member, who were targeted by a “cancel rent” cyber prank.

A bogus website mimicking that of the Real Estate Board of New York went live on Monday, claiming that the trade association had canceled rent at its members’ properties. The fake was immediately seized upon and disseminated by a tenant group who believed it to be real.

The news release quoted a REBNY senior vice president who does not exist, as well as a nonexistent chief of staff for Crown Heights City Council member Robert Cornegy, Jr. Cornegy chairs the City Council’s Committee on Housing and Buildings. Cornegy’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

The prankster’s intention was unclear. The website’s registration shows it was created last week by someone in New York using the web hosting service GoDaddy. The registration information did not reveal the identity of the prankster. The site was still live as of midday Monday.

Sam Spokony, a spokesperson for REBNY, said the phony release does not help to advance policy discussions to help renters and landlords.

“This is a serious public policy issue in a very challenging environment,” said Spokony. “We are focused on working with elected officials and other stakeholders on real solutions to address the urgent needs of residential and commercial tenants and owners.”

Tenant advocates were also in the dark about who was behind the prank.

Housing Justice for All, the state’s leading tenant advocacy coalition, initially believed the website was real, and posted a screenshot of the fake site on its Twitter account.
Subsequent to The Real Deal’s inquiry about it, the organization deleted the tweet.

Cea Weaver, a frequent antagonist of the real estate industry, denied any knowledge of the website, but called it “amazing.”

“I wish I knew” who made the website, Weaver said. “I would give them my job.”




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstatePoliticsReal Estate Board of New York

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    These are real estate executives’ worst worries for 2021
    These are real estate executives’ worst worries for 2021
    (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    To boost economy, NYC will invest in rapid Covid test
    To boost economy, NYC will invest in rapid Covid test
    15 West 47th Street, 48 West 48th Street and 151 West 46th Street (Google Maps, Getty)
    Here’s what tenants are paying at ELO’s Diamond District properties
    Here’s what tenants are paying at ELO’s Diamond District properties
    U.S. District Judge John Campbell Barker, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, ruled the eviction moratorium to be unconstitutional. (Getty, Texas Attorney General)
    National eviction moratorium ruled unconstitutional, but remains in place
    National eviction moratorium ruled unconstitutional, but remains in place
    Steve Witkoff and Ian Schrager in front of the iconic PUBLIC hotel escalators. (PUBLIC, Getty)
    EB-5 fund alleges Schrager, Witkoff siphoned money from Public Hotel
    EB-5 fund alleges Schrager, Witkoff siphoned money from Public Hotel
    Best Buy has closed about 20 of its big-box stores in each of the past two years (iStock)
    Best Buy lays off 5,000 staffers, increases store closures
    Best Buy lays off 5,000 staffers, increases store closures
    (iStock/Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Dubious gentrification study will backfire on New York City
    Dubious gentrification study will backfire on New York City
    Ryan Serhant and Gary Barnett on Development Slowdown in Pandemic
    Coffee Talk: Extell’s Gary Barnett and Ryan Serhant
    Coffee Talk: Extell’s Gary Barnett and Ryan Serhant
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.