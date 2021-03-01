April Fool’s Day came a month early for New York’s biggest real estate industry group and a City Council member, who were targeted by a “cancel rent” cyber prank.

A bogus website mimicking that of the Real Estate Board of New York went live on Monday, claiming that the trade association had canceled rent at its members’ properties. The fake was immediately seized upon and disseminated by a tenant group who believed it to be real.

The news release quoted a REBNY senior vice president who does not exist, as well as a nonexistent chief of staff for Crown Heights City Council member Robert Cornegy, Jr. Cornegy chairs the City Council’s Committee on Housing and Buildings. Cornegy’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

The prankster’s intention was unclear. The website’s registration shows it was created last week by someone in New York using the web hosting service GoDaddy. The registration information did not reveal the identity of the prankster. The site was still live as of midday Monday.

Sam Spokony, a spokesperson for REBNY, said the phony release does not help to advance policy discussions to help renters and landlords.

“This is a serious public policy issue in a very challenging environment,” said Spokony. “We are focused on working with elected officials and other stakeholders on real solutions to address the urgent needs of residential and commercial tenants and owners.”

Tenant advocates were also in the dark about who was behind the prank.

Housing Justice for All, the state’s leading tenant advocacy coalition, initially believed the website was real, and posted a screenshot of the fake site on its Twitter account.

Subsequent to The Real Deal’s inquiry about it, the organization deleted the tweet.

Cea Weaver, a frequent antagonist of the real estate industry, denied any knowledge of the website, but called it “amazing.”

“I wish I knew” who made the website, Weaver said. “I would give them my job.”