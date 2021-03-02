Open Menu

Court saves Upper West Side tower from wrecking ball

SJP Properties wins appeal on 200 Amsterdam Avenue

New York /
Mar.March 02, 2021 11:58 AM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
200 Amsterdam Avenue

200 Amsterdam Avenue

The controversial Upper West Side condo tower that a judge ruled was built too tall may avoid the wrecking ball after all.

A New York State appellate court on Tuesday reversed a lower court’s ruling that would have forced the developers of 200 Amsterdam Avenue to remove about 20 floors from the nearly complete 52-story tower.

The appeals court rejected the argument by opponents of the tower that the developers illegally gerrymandered a zoning lot to cobble together more development rights than the project was entitled to.

“Today’s unanimous decision is an unequivocal affirmation that 200 Amsterdam’s permit was lawfully issued,” developer Steven Pozycki of SJP Properties said in a statement.

He cast the decision as a “victory for the Upper West Side and New York City’s economic recovery.” Pozycki said sales would be relaunched and the building could welcome residents this summer.

Representatives for the Municipal Arts Society and the Committee for Environmentally Sound Development, which in 2018 filed the lawsuit challenging 200 Amsterdam’s building permit, were not immediately available to comment.

The unanimous ruling means the plaintiffs do not have an automatic right to appeal. But they can request the New York Court of Appeals — the state’s highest court — to hear the case.

The case of 200 Amsterdam had captured the attention of New Yorkers, who saw wide-ranging implications from the court decisions.

Opponents of the tower argued that if it were allowed to stand at its full height, the precedent would allow developers to flout the intent of zoning laws to erect buildings out of context with their neighborhoods.

The project’s supporters, however, warned that if the courts ruled against 200 Amsterdam it would have a chilling effect on developers’ confidence to move forward with projects that received building permits.

The de Blasio administration was on the same side of the case as the developers, not so much because it favored the way they crafted the zoning lot but because the city sought to defend the legitimacy of Department of Buildings permits.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    200 Amsterdam AvenuebreakingReal Estate LawsuitsSJP Properties

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Robert Reffkin (Getty)
    Compass lost $270M in 2020, revenue up 56% : IPO filing
    Compass lost $270M in 2020, revenue up 56% : IPO filing
    WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani, Adam Neumann and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son (Getty/Illustration by Kevin Rebong)
    WeWork and SoftBank settle lawsuit
    WeWork and SoftBank settle lawsuit
    Steve Witkoff and Ian Schrager in front of the iconic PUBLIC hotel escalators. (PUBLIC, Getty)
    EB-5 fund alleges Schrager, Witkoff siphoned money from Public Hotel
    EB-5 fund alleges Schrager, Witkoff siphoned money from Public Hotel
    Don Peebles and the Bath Club (Getty, Peebles Corp.)
    Judge slaps Don Peebles’ Bath Club Entertainment with $1M in sanctions
    Judge slaps Don Peebles’ Bath Club Entertainment with $1M in sanctions
    227 Grand Street in Williamsburg, and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (far left)
    “I suppose a lot of people have a full stomach from what he did:” Inside Yoel Goldman’s very bad year
    “I suppose a lot of people have a full stomach from what he did:” Inside Yoel Goldman’s very bad year
    Donald Trump, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance and Trump Tower in New York (Photos via Getty, Wikipedia Commons)
    DA Vance subpoenas NYC tax agency in Trump Org criminal probe
    DA Vance subpoenas NYC tax agency in Trump Org criminal probe
    666 Greenwich Avenue and David Koraca (Photo via StreetEasy, Goldman Sachs, Facebook)
    Convicted fraudster illegally occupied posh West Village rental: lawsuit
    Convicted fraudster illegally occupied posh West Village rental: lawsuit
    Photo illustration of HFZ chairman Ziel Feldman (Getty, iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Storage Wars: HFZ Capital battles to save tenants’ stuff from auction
    Storage Wars: HFZ Capital battles to save tenants’ stuff from auction
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.