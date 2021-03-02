The controversial Upper West Side condo tower that a judge ruled was built too tall may avoid the wrecking ball after all.

A New York State appellate court on Tuesday reversed a lower court’s ruling that would have forced the developers of 200 Amsterdam Avenue to remove about 20 floors from the nearly complete 52-story tower.

The appeals court rejected the argument by opponents of the tower that the developers illegally gerrymandered a zoning lot to cobble together more development rights than the project was entitled to.

“Today’s unanimous decision is an unequivocal affirmation that 200 Amsterdam’s permit was lawfully issued,” developer Steven Pozycki of SJP Properties said in a statement.

He cast the decision as a “victory for the Upper West Side and New York City’s economic recovery.” Pozycki said sales would be relaunched and the building could welcome residents this summer.

Representatives for the Municipal Arts Society and the Committee for Environmentally Sound Development, which in 2018 filed the lawsuit challenging 200 Amsterdam’s building permit, were not immediately available to comment.

The unanimous ruling means the plaintiffs do not have an automatic right to appeal. But they can request the New York Court of Appeals — the state’s highest court — to hear the case.

The case of 200 Amsterdam had captured the attention of New Yorkers, who saw wide-ranging implications from the court decisions.

Opponents of the tower argued that if it were allowed to stand at its full height, the precedent would allow developers to flout the intent of zoning laws to erect buildings out of context with their neighborhoods.

The project’s supporters, however, warned that if the courts ruled against 200 Amsterdam it would have a chilling effect on developers’ confidence to move forward with projects that received building permits.

The de Blasio administration was on the same side of the case as the developers, not so much because it favored the way they crafted the zoning lot but because the city sought to defend the legitimacy of Department of Buildings permits.