Open Menu

Internet, shminternet: Target adds, renovates stores as money pours in

Physical locations give retailer an “incredible advantage,” executive says

National /
Mar.March 02, 2021 02:58 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Target CEO Brian Cornell. (Getty)

Target CEO Brian Cornell. (Getty)

Target has hit the bullseye.

The big box retailer is adding and renovating stores as well as warehouses as it thrives in the competition with Amazon and other internet retailers.

The moves stem in part from Target’s stellar year: Its 2020 sales growth of more than $15 billion was greater than in the prior 11 years combined, the company announced Tuesday. Total revenue for the fourth quarter increased 21 percent to $28.3 billion.

Read more

The retailer this year plans to open a warehouse in New Jersey and another outside Chicago staffed by robots, similar to micro fulfillment centers recently announced by Walmart.

If the first one works out, Target expects to open five others this year.

Target will also renovate 150 stores this year — a plan that was paused when the pandemic hit. The Minnesota-based retailer did renovate two dozen stores and complete 29 small format stores last year, and plans to open 30 to 40 new stores annually, continuing a plan announced earlier this year.

Target ended 2020 with 1,897 locations, up from 1,868 in February 2020. While Amazon pursues an almost entirely online strategy and big-box retailers such as Best Buy reduce their real estate footprints as internet sales increase, Target believes stores help connect it with customers.

“The stores give us an incredible advantage” said Michael Fiddelke, executive vice president and chief financial officer, during an earnings call Tuesday.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    RetailRetail Real Estatetarget

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    A year later, deferred rent may be restaurants’ downfall
    A year later, deferred rent may be restaurants’ downfall
    Century 21 president Marc Benitez (LinkedIn; iStock)
    Return of the retailer: Century 21 relaunches
    Return of the retailer: Century 21 relaunches
    State Sen. Brad Hoylman and State Assemblymember Harvey Epstein (Getty)
    Lawmakers propose canceling restaurant rent, providing relief for landlords
    Lawmakers propose canceling restaurant rent, providing relief for landlords
    Columbia University
    Columbia University inks deals with 2 restaurants
    Columbia University inks deals with 2 restaurants
    Best Buy has closed about 20 of its big-box stores in each of the past two years (iStock)
    Best Buy lays off 5,000 staffers, increases store closures
    Best Buy lays off 5,000 staffers, increases store closures
    421-427 East 14th Street (Google Maps, iStock)
    Stuy Town to get new 17K sf grocery store
    Stuy Town to get new 17K sf grocery store
    (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Year from Hell: 80% of Brooklyn businesses saw revenue drop
    Year from Hell: 80% of Brooklyn businesses saw revenue drop
    Macerich CEO Thomas O'Hern and PJT Partners CEO Paul Taubman (Macerich, PJT)
    Macerich taps PJT Partners for assistance
    Macerich taps PJT Partners for assistance
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.