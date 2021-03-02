Open Menu

Manhattan comedy club sues Cuomo over pandemic closures

Clubs are unfairly targeted, lawsuit alleges

New York /
Mar.March 02, 2021 02:45 PM
By Sasha Jones | Research By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The comedy club argues that if SNL can operate, then they should be allowed to operate too. (Getty)

The comedy club argues that if SNL can operate, then they should be allowed to operate too. (Getty)

This is no laughing matter.

That’s the message the owners of the comedy club Stand Up NY are sending to Gov. Andrew Cuomo with a new lawsuit, filed Tuesday in federal court, that challenges the “arbitrary and unconstitutional decision” to keep such venues closed during the pandemic.

The lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of New York, alleges that because what the plaintiffs call “comparable businesses” can operate — it namechecks “Saturday Night Live,” Jimmy Fallon’s talk show and wedding venues — comedy clubs should be allowed to open, too.

Stand Up NY says that because of the closure, it’s lost money and has furloughed all but one of its workers.

Read more

Similar to other lawsuits filed by business owners challenging Covid-related lockdowns, this one argues that the closure of comedy clubs violates the businesses’ First Amendment rights, as well as the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

Neither the plaintiff’s lawyer nor representatives for Cuomo responded to requests for comment.

Comedy clubs have been calling on Cuomo to give them the green light to open for months. In September, the owners of several New York City comedy clubs gathered during a rally, urging the Governor to allow reopening.

In October, eight small performing arts venues filed a lawsuit against Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio for closing their spaces during the pandemic.

However, ever since restaurants have been able to up their capacity to 35 percent, efforts have intensified, resulting in the most recent lawsuit.

Other venues have similarly taken the legal route to encourage reopening. Restaurants sued repeatedly for the right to reopen for indoor dining. Gyms planned to file a class-action suit against Cuomo, and were given the go-ahead to open weeks later.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Andrew CuomoCommercial Real EstateCoronavirusReal Estate Lawsuits

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Governor Andrew Cuomo and Senator James Skoufis (Credit: Getty Images, NY Senate)
    Owners of some residential properties can’t hide behind LLCs anymore
    Owners of some residential properties can’t hide behind LLCs anymore
    Governor Andrew Cuomo and 538 Johnson Avenue in Brooklyn (Credit: Google Maps and Getty Images)
    Landlords take another hit: Cuomo signs expanded Loft Law
    Landlords take another hit: Cuomo signs expanded Loft Law
    Governor Andrew Cuomo (Credit: Getty Images)
    Cuomo wants to exempt NYC from prevailing wage bill
    Cuomo wants to exempt NYC from prevailing wage bill
    (iStock)
    These were Manhattan’s best office submarkets in Q4
    These were Manhattan’s best office submarkets in Q4
    200 Amsterdam Avenue
    Court saves SJP’s 200 Amsterdam from wrecking ball
    Court saves SJP’s 200 Amsterdam from wrecking ball
    (iStock/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)
    Order up: Real estate investors line up to buy drive-throughs
    Order up: Real estate investors line up to buy drive-throughs
    Houston House at 298 East 2nd Street and Matt Lee (Houston House, LinkedIn)
    Developer Matt Lee to auction off East Village condo
    Developer Matt Lee to auction off East Village condo
    (Getty)
    Hotel stocks went bonkers in February
    Hotel stocks went bonkers in February
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.