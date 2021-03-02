The Manhattan District Attorney’s office is increasing its focus on a longtime employee of the Trump Organization as it investigates former President Donald Trump’s real estate business.

Prosecutors working for Cy Vance are turning their attention to Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, who has worked for the company for more than two decades, according to the New York Times.

The publication reported that Weisselberg is a person of interest in the district attorney’s investigation, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The investigation is also looking at whether Weisselberg and other Trump Org employees were involved in hush money payments to two women who claimed they had affairs with Trump.

Vance’s team has also asked at least one witness about Weisselberg’s sons, Barry and Jack, according to the newspaper. One son was the property manager of Trump Wollman Rink in Central Park and the other works for Ladder Capital, one of Trump’s lenders.

The DA’s office has not accused Weisselberg or his sons of any wrongdoing or suggested that they are at the center of any investigation.

Weisselberg is an accountant who is in charge of Trump Org’s books. He started working for Fred Trump, and has also worked with the former president’s sons, Don Jr. and Eric.

In February, the Supreme Court rejected Trump’s request to block a subpoena for his financial records. Prosecutors are looking at whether Trump Org altered the values of his properties in order to obtain loans or reduce property taxes.

[NYTimes] — Keith Larsen