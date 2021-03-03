Open Menu

Benchmark picks up UES building; SNL snares Bronx warehouse

Mixed-use in Lenox Hill, warehouse in the Bronx close the month

Mar.March 03, 2021 09:00 AM
By Orion Jones
Benchmark's Jordan Vogel with 826 Madison Avenue (top) and 581 Austin Place (Linkedin, Google Maps)

Two investment sales between $10 million and $30 million closed during the last week of February — one in Manhattan and one in the Bronx — for a combined $24.3 million. The week prior saw one such sale. Here are the details for the two deals in the week ending Feb. 26.

1. Benchmark Real Estate Group purchased a 9,100-square-foot, mixed-use building at 826 Madison Avenue in Lenox Hill for $12.5 million. Jordan Vogel signed for the buyer. Sprayregen Real Estate Advisors was the seller via Bicent Properties LLC. Alice Netter signed for the seller.

Sprayregen Real Estate Advisors provided Benchmark with $5.5 million in financing.

2. SNL Development purchased a warehouse at 581 Austin Place in Mott Haven for $11.8 million in an off-market deal, and plans to bring self-storage units to the building.

The seller was the Paladino Realty Corporation. Joseph Barretta and Max Rather of Metro Net Realty brokered the transaction.




