Open Menu

Corcoran vet Lydia Sussek joins Elliman

Broker has worked with clients like Axl Rose and Heather Mills

New York /
Mar.March 03, 2021 08:30 AM
By Erin Hudson
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Lydia Sussek and Howard Lorber (Corcoran, Getty)

Lydia Sussek and Howard Lorber (Corcoran, Getty)

Not every agent gets a shout-out on their firm’s earnings call, but Lydia Sussek did.

The broker, who’s been at the Corcoran Group for 14 years, has officially moved her business to Douglas Elliman. She’s being welcomed with rare fanfare, admitting that she recognized herself in Lorber’s comments during Elliman’s earnings call last week about recruiting “substantial brokers.”

“It was me!” she said, explaining that the opportunity to join Elliman came up “organically” in a conversation with Lorber.

“Lydia is highly regarded throughout the industry for her in-depth global market knowledge, strong client relations and clever negotiating skills honed from her background in business,” Lorber said in a statement. Elliman’s New York CEO and president Steven James called Sussek a “natural fit” for the firm.

Sussek said what appealed to her about Elliman was its partnership with London-based Knight Frank, as much of her business is focused on overseas clients. She’s bringing two team members with her: Tania Nasr, and William Robert Stahlke IV, who is based in Madrid.

Sussek said she’s handled $500 million in transactions over the course of her career, and represented high profile clients such as musician Axl Rose, English activist Heather Mills, and Italian soccer player Andrea Pirlo.

She and her husband are also investors and developers, who buy properties in Manhattan and Nantucket Island, Massachusetts to renovate and flip. They also have a rental portfolio in the city. “I put my money where my mouth is,” she said. “I love New York City.”

Sussek said that Lorber’s shout-out sets a high bar. “When anyone decides to make a move, it’s a mutual expectation and I hope to live up to that,” she said.

Corcoran did not respond to a request for comment.




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Douglas EllimanResidential Real EstateThe Corcoran Group

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    John Giannone and Jac Credaroli (Credit: iStock)
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Jacob Sudhoff and Scott Durkin (Credit: Sudhoff Companies, Emily Assiran, iStock)
    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
    Douglas Elliman chairman Howard Lorber (Credit: Getty Images and iStock)
    Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
    Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
    (iStock/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)
    Mortgage rates surge — and refinance applications sink
    Mortgage rates surge — and refinance applications sink
    Compass CEO Robert Reffkin (iStock, Getty/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    How much Compass paid to scale up
    How much Compass paid to scale up
    Houston House at 298 East 2nd Street and Matt Lee (Houston House, LinkedIn)
    Developer Matt Lee to auction off East Village condo
    Developer Matt Lee to auction off East Village condo
    Michael Stern and Walker Tower unit 15B (JDS, Google Maps)
    Michael Stern’s Walker Tower pad sells for 24% under ask
    Michael Stern’s Walker Tower pad sells for 24% under ask
    Homebuilding is largely responsible for the increase in construction spending. (Getty / Photo Illustration for The Real Deal)
    Construction spending hits new record in January
    Construction spending hits new record in January
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.