Not every agent gets a shout-out on their firm’s earnings call, but Lydia Sussek did.

The broker, who’s been at the Corcoran Group for 14 years, has officially moved her business to Douglas Elliman. She’s being welcomed with rare fanfare, admitting that she recognized herself in Lorber’s comments during Elliman’s earnings call last week about recruiting “substantial brokers.”

“It was me!” she said, explaining that the opportunity to join Elliman came up “organically” in a conversation with Lorber.

“Lydia is highly regarded throughout the industry for her in-depth global market knowledge, strong client relations and clever negotiating skills honed from her background in business,” Lorber said in a statement. Elliman’s New York CEO and president Steven James called Sussek a “natural fit” for the firm.

Sussek said what appealed to her about Elliman was its partnership with London-based Knight Frank, as much of her business is focused on overseas clients. She’s bringing two team members with her: Tania Nasr, and William Robert Stahlke IV, who is based in Madrid.

Sussek said she’s handled $500 million in transactions over the course of her career, and represented high profile clients such as musician Axl Rose, English activist Heather Mills, and Italian soccer player Andrea Pirlo.

She and her husband are also investors and developers, who buy properties in Manhattan and Nantucket Island, Massachusetts to renovate and flip. They also have a rental portfolio in the city. “I put my money where my mouth is,” she said. “I love New York City.”

Sussek said that Lorber’s shout-out sets a high bar. “When anyone decides to make a move, it’s a mutual expectation and I hope to live up to that,” she said.

Corcoran did not respond to a request for comment.