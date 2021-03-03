Luxury real estate investors Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have listed their latest flip: a sprawling Beverly Hills mansion they bought from Adam Levine two years ago.

The couple paid the Maroon 5 frontman $42.5 million for the home and are now seeking $53.5 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The 10,400-square-foot mansion sits on an acre on Loma Vista Drive just above Sunset Boulevard. The ivy-draped home has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms, and a two-story foyer. There is a pool, a full size tennis court, putting green and a guesthouse.

DeGeneres and de Rossi are among the most active luxury home flippers in Southern California. They closed nearly $200 million worth of deals across the region from 2017 to early 2019.

In September, they bought Dennis Miller’s estate in Montecito for $49 million. Later in the fall they sold another Montecito property — a nine-acre compound — for $33 million. That was a $5 million markup from the $27 million they paid in early 2019.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch