Open Menu

January home prices up 10% in biggest annual gain in seven years

CoreLogic Home Price Index increased 10% year-over-year in January

National /
Mar.March 03, 2021 11:30 AM
By Erin Hudson
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

(iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

If January is any indication, the housing market isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

CoreLogic Home Price Index, which tracks national home prices monthly, showed prices were 10 percent higher in January than a year ago. It’s the first time since November 2013 that the index has reported double-digit annual growth.

The index is seen as an early indicator of home pricing trends.

Read more

No states had an annual decline in prices. The largest price growth was in Idaho, 21 percent; Montana, 17.4 percent; Indiana, 15.3 percent; and Maine, 15.3 percent.

Month-over-month, January’s gains were less impressive, with a 0.9 percent increase compared to December.

The price growth comes as housing inventory is at historically low levels and prices are rising as demand continues to be strong.

But CoreLogic warns that persistent demand could decline in coming months. A February survey of Americans who do not own homes found that 76 percent have no plans to buy in the next six months. Still, most economists expect demand to continue and, citing the lack of homes on the market, say prices will continue to climb.

Fitch Ratings, however, noted that the shortage of available homes is artificially inflating the value of homes. The rating agency estimates that U.S. home prices are more than 5 percent higher than economic conditions justify.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Housing MarketMortgagesResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Joel Simkhai and a rendering of 215 East 19th Street (Photos via Getty, Gramercy Square/Woods Bagot)
    Grindr founder snaps up Gramercy penthouse listed at $29.5M
    Grindr founder snaps up Gramercy penthouse listed at $29.5M
    Lydia Sussek and Howard Lorber (Corcoran, Getty)
    Corcoran vet Lydia Sussek joins Elliman
    Corcoran vet Lydia Sussek joins Elliman
    (iStock/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)
    Mortgage rates surge — and refinance applications sink
    Mortgage rates surge — and refinance applications sink
    Compass CEO Robert Reffkin (iStock, Getty/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    How much Compass paid to scale up
    How much Compass paid to scale up
    Houston House at 298 East 2nd Street and Matt Lee (Houston House, LinkedIn)
    Developer Matt Lee to auction off East Village condo
    Developer Matt Lee to auction off East Village condo
    Michael Stern and Walker Tower unit 15B (JDS, Google Maps)
    Michael Stern’s Walker Tower pad sells for 24% under ask
    Michael Stern’s Walker Tower pad sells for 24% under ask
    Homebuilding is largely responsible for the increase in construction spending. (Getty / Photo Illustration for The Real Deal)
    Construction spending hits new record in January
    Construction spending hits new record in January
    A Columbus Circle apartment once owned by Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen  went into contract last week, helping the Manhattan luxury home market finish February on a high note. 551 West 21st Street on the right. (Photos via Compass, Getty, Foster and Partners)
    Manhattan luxury market has best month in six years
    Manhattan luxury market has best month in six years
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.