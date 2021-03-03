Open Menu

Mack-Cali Realty names Mahbod Nia as CEO

MaryAnne Gilmartin steps down after period as interim CEO

Tri-State /
Mar.March 03, 2021 12:30 PM
By Akiko Matsuda
Mack-Cali Realty CEO Mahbod Nia and MaryAnne Gilmartin (Photos via Mack-Cali Realty)

Mack-Cali Realty CEO Mahbod Nia and MaryAnne Gilmartin (Photos via Mack-Cali Realty)

More than six months after a shake-up of its C-suite, Mack-Cali has named a new CEO.

Mahbod Nia, a former head of NorthStar Realty Europe, will take the reins at the New Jersey-based based REIT as of March 8. He has been serving as a director on Mack-Cali’s board since June.

During his tenure at NorthStar, Nia oversaw the REIT’s transformation, which helped drive a 40 percent increase in per-share net asset value.

MaryAnne Gilmartin, who joined Mack-Cali last July as interim CEO, will serve as a special advisor during the transition period, according to the REIT. In the meantime, she stepped down as the chairperson of the company’s board and will not run for re-election. She will return to her full-time role as CEO of MAG Partners after Mack-Cali’s annual shareholder meeting.

Gilmartin said she joined Mack-Cali to drive change and is pleased with her achievements during her temporary tenure.

Read more

Tammy Jones, who was newly appointed as Mack-Cali’s board chairperson, said Nia’s experience at NorthStar as well as his familiarity with Mack-Cali as a board member will let him “hit the ground running.”

Gilmartin took the temporary leadership position after a massive shakeup of Mack-Cali’s board, in which an activist investor pushed for the resignation of then-CEO Michael DeMarco.

The agreement between Gilmartin and the REIT had her sign on for six months or until the company found a new CEO, whichever came first. According to SEC filings, Mack-Cali agreed to pay MAG Partners a monthly fee of $150,000 for Gilmartin’s service, along with a one-time cash sign-on bonus of $300,000 and a completion bonus of $200,000 at the end of her term.




    Tags
    Commercial Real Estatemack-cali realtymaryanne gilmartintristate-weekly

