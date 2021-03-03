Open Menu

Mortgage rates surge — and refinance applications sink

Despite higher costs, applications for purchase loans increased 2% last week

National /
Mar.March 03, 2021 07:00 AM
By Erin Hudson
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)

(iStock/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)

Requests for loans to buy homes increased last week as mortgage rates hit their highest point since July.

An index tracking applications to purchase homes increased 2 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the prior week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Read more

The uptick came despite rates rising to their highest point since July 2020 in the biggest one-week gain in almost a year, according to Joel Kan, head of industry forecasting at MBA.

The average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage increased to 3.23 percent, up from 3.08 percent. The rate for jumbo loans rose 10 basis points to 3.33 percent.

“Mortgage rates jumped last week on market expectations of stronger economic growth and higher inflation,” said Kan in a statement. He blamed the increase for the lack of growth in applications to refinance.

MBA’s index tracking refinancing requests increased 0.1 percent last week from the week prior. It marked the fourth week of overall decline in the share of refinancing requests, which still account for the majority of loans in MBA’s weekly indices.

The average size of purchase loans fell for the first time in six weeks, despite rising home prices. Kan attributed the decline to a jump in government mortgage applications, which are likely first-time homebuyers with smaller budgets.

Last week’s average purchase loan was $412,300, down from $418,000 the week before.

MBA’s survey covers 75 percent of the residential mortgage market and has been conducted weekly since 1990.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Housing MarketMortgage RatesMortgagesResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Compass CEO Robert Reffkin (iStock, Getty/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    How much Compass paid to scale up
    How much Compass paid to scale up
    Houston House at 298 East 2nd Street and Matt Lee (Houston House, LinkedIn)
    Developer Matt Lee to auction off East Village condo
    Developer Matt Lee to auction off East Village condo
    Michael Stern and Walker Tower unit 15B (JDS, Google Maps)
    Michael Stern’s Walker Tower pad sells for 24% under ask
    Michael Stern’s Walker Tower pad sells for 24% under ask
    Homebuilding is largely responsible for the increase in construction spending. (Getty / Photo Illustration for The Real Deal)
    Construction spending hits new record in January
    Construction spending hits new record in January
    A Columbus Circle apartment once owned by Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen  went into contract last week, helping the Manhattan luxury home market finish February on a high note. 551 West 21st Street on the right. (Photos via Compass, Getty, Foster and Partners)
    Manhattan luxury market has best month in six years
    Manhattan luxury market has best month in six years
    (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    These are real estate executives’ worst worries for 2021
    These are real estate executives’ worst worries for 2021
    Richard Lampen and Howard Lorber (Vector Group)
    Calling all founders: Howard Lorber’s Vector Group launches VC arm
    Calling all founders: Howard Lorber’s Vector Group launches VC arm
    Bryan Cranston and his California beach house (Getty, Realtor)
    “Breaking” news: Bryan Cranston lists eco-friendly SoCal beach pad
    “Breaking” news: Bryan Cranston lists eco-friendly SoCal beach pad
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.