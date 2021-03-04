Open Menu

Douglas Elliman honors tristate brokers after a chaotic year

Brokerage closed $2.9 billion in Hampton sales

Tri-State
Mar.March 04, 2021 02:00 PM
By Sasha Jones
From left: Erica Grossman, Michaela Keszler, Maggie Keats, Margaret Harrington and Maria Babaev (Photos courtesy Douglas Elliman)

Award ceremonies may look different this year, but for agents in the tristate area, there was much to celebrate.

From the Hamptons to Westchester, homes were flying off the shelves in 2020. And although Douglas Elliman held its annual Ellie Awards without a gala — even a virtual one — it still celebrated agents’ accomplishments. Nationally, the brokerage closed $29.6 billion sales — over 46,303 sales and rental transactions — in 2020.

In the Hamptons, Elliman closed $2.9 billion in sales, $1.5 billion more than in the previous year. That included 3,425 sales and rentals, up from 1,992.

Read more

Elliman claimed two of the region’s top five residential sales including the $50 million sale of 187 Dune Road in Bridgehampton by Erica Grossman and the $45 million sale of 26 & 32 Windmill Lane in East Hampton by Paul Brennan and Martha Gundersen. Elliman also closed on the East End’s biggest commercial deal of 2020, with Enzo Morabito and Adam Rothman handling the sale of the Water Street Shops in Sag Harbor.

The top individual prize based on gross commission income was awarded to Michaela Keszler from the Southampton office, and the award for top team by GCI went to the Atlantic Team of the East Hampton office, led by Justin Agnello, Hara Kang and James Keogh.

Justin Agnello, James Keogh and Hara Kang 

“Undoubtedly, we navigated uncharted waters in 2020 and experienced a market that we’ve never before seen in the Hamptons,” Todd Bourgard, Douglas Elliman’s senior executive regional manager of sales for the Hamptons, said in a statement.

In the broader Long Island region, excluding the Hamptons, the brokerage sold 7,896 units amounting to $5.3 billion in sales.

Taking home the top individual prize based on GCI for Long Island was Maggie Keats from the Port Washington office, while the award for top team by GCI went to the Maria Babaev Team from the Roslyn office.

In Westchester, the firm was involved in two of the top three residential sales in Bedford, as well as the highest sale in Putnam County in the past five years with 15 Kings Dock Road.

Margaret Harrington, who had the 15 Kings Dock Road transaction, was Elliman’s top agent by GCI in Westchester. In Westchester, the top team was the Strong Oestreich Elwell Team, while in Connecticut it was the Jennifer Leahy Team.

The Strong Oestreich Elwell Team

The Katonah office grew 35 percent in sales volume year-over-year while the Armonk office grew 72 percent in sales volume year-over-year. In Connecticut, Douglas Elliman’s Greenwich office closed deals on a record $282 million in real estate in 2020, a 34 percent increase in sales volume from 2019.

“I am blown away by the talent we have across Westchester and Connecticut,” Michael Fitzgibbon, executive manager of sales for Douglas Elliman’s Westchester and Connecticut Divisions, said in a statement.




