Open Menu

Trump lists beachfront mansion next to Mar-a-Lago for $49M

Former president listed the property as an asset in a financial disclosure form

Miami /
Mar.March 04, 2021 01:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Donald Trump with sons Don Jr. and Eric and 1125 South Ocean Boulevard (Getty, Google Maps/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)

Donald Trump with sons Don Jr. and Eric and 1125 South Ocean Boulevard (Getty, Google Maps/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)

Former President Donald Trump is looking to sell a beachfront mansion across the street from his Mar-a-Lago resort for $49 million.

The property previously belonged to his sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, a retired federal judge. She sold the eight-bedroom, 8,270-square-foot mansion at 1125 South Ocean Boulevard in 2018 to a company controlled by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump for $18.5 million.

The former president later listed the property as an asset in financial disclosure statements, according to the Palm Beach Daily News, which first reported the listing.

Barry, 81, is a former judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. In 2004, she paid $11.5 million for the Palm Beach home, which was built in 1956.

Read more

Lawrence Moens of Lawrence A. Moens Associates has the new listing. The two-story beach house comes with a membership to Mar-a-Lago. It was built in 1956 on a nearly half-acre lot.

Trump International Realty listed the home for rent in 2018, asking $100,000, according to the Palm Beach Daily News. It features a pool, library and balcony overlooking the ocean.

Luxury home sales in Palm Beach have soared since the summer. Last month, private equity titan Scott Shleifer paid more than $120 million for an oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach, setting a record for residential sales in Florida and marking one of the most expensive home sales in the U.S.

Moens, a top broker in Palm Beach, represented the seller in that deal. That property was also once part of a larger estate that Donald Trump owned.

Beauty mogul Sydell Miller recently sold a vacant 1.7-acre lot at 1440 South Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach for $42 million.

[Palm Beach Daily News] — Katherine Kallergis 




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Donald TrumpEric Trumpmar-a-lagoPalm Beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
    Equitable CEO Mark Pearson and Fisher Brothers’ CEO Ken Fisher with 1345 Avenue of the Americas (Google Maps)
    Equitable Life Insurance inks 130K sf lease for new office
    Equitable Life Insurance inks 130K sf lease for new office
    Gucci at Trump Tower (Getty)
    Gucci renews lease in Trump Tower
    Gucci renews lease in Trump Tower
    (iStock/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)
    Unions, nonprofits push NY to drop Opportunity Zone tax break
    Unions, nonprofits push NY to drop Opportunity Zone tax break
    Donald Trump, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance and Trump Tower in New York (Photos via Getty, Wikipedia Commons)
    DA Vance subpoenas NYC tax agency in Trump Org criminal probe
    DA Vance subpoenas NYC tax agency in Trump Org criminal probe
    A photo illustration of Donald Trump at the Wollman Rink in Central Park (Getty/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Central Park ice rinks stay open amid Trump Org contract spat
    Central Park ice rinks stay open amid Trump Org contract spat
    Trump Plaza in Atlantic City (Getty)
    Trump Plaza in Atlantic City is demolished
    Trump Plaza in Atlantic City is demolished
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.