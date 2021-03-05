Open Menu

Down Town Association files for bankruptcy

Social club — Lower Manhattan’s oldest — aims to reorganize

New York /
Mar.March 05, 2021 12:40 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
60-64 Pine Street (Wikipedia Commons, iStock)

60-64 Pine Street (Wikipedia Commons, iStock)

Lower Manhattan’s oldest social club is going under.

The Down Town Association said in a bankruptcy filing on Thursday it had less than $75,000 to pay $6.9 million in debt, primarily held by its landlord, Great Empire Realty, Bloomberg News reported. The club, founded in 1859, had provided “an island of quiet civility” and a “locus for nourishment, entertainment, relaxation or quiet discourse” at 60 Pine Street since 1887.

The club’s Chapter 11 filing indicates it hopes to emerge as the pandemic eases.

In 2018, Benny Fong’s Great Empire bought the building for $28.3 million million with plans to lease it back to the social club. In recent years, the social club offered discounts at nearby retailers — including 15 percent off at Brooks Brothers, which filed for bankruptcy in July 2020.

Read more

According to the club’s bankruptcy filing, it owes severance to about a dozen employees.

Presidents Grover Cleveland and Franklin D. Roosevelt were members of the Down Town Association, which is the nation’s second oldest such club. The building that houses the club, 60-64 Pine Street, was landmarked in 1997.

[Bloomberg News] — Georgia Kromrei

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Landmarks Preservation Commissionlower manhattan

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
The Strand Bookstore and store owner Nancy Bass Wyden (Credit: Getty Images)
Over owner’s protests, city landmarks Strand bookstore
Over owner’s protests, city landmarks Strand bookstore
Revamped design for 550 Madison receives Landmarks’ approval
Revamped design for 550 Madison receives Landmarks’ approval
Revamped design for 550 Madison receives Landmarks’ approval
The Top 10 preservation fights of 2018
The Top 10 preservation fights of 2018
The Top 10 preservation fights of 2018
Substantial tax incentives put in place to help Lower Manhattan recover from the 9/11 terrorist attacks are still active 19 years later. (Getty Images)
19 years after 9/11, does Lower Manhattan still need subsidies?
19 years after 9/11, does Lower Manhattan still need subsidies?
Matthew James (Credit: ABC)
First black “Bachelor” for ABC comes from real estate world
First black “Bachelor” for ABC comes from real estate world
Yuh-Line Niou, Grace Lee and 250 Water Street (Credit: Google Maps)
Howard Hughes project at 250 Water Street triggers primary race
Howard Hughes project at 250 Water Street triggers primary race
An aerial view One World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan (Credit: iStock)
On anniversary of 9/11, the World Trade Center office market is now helping propel Downtown
On anniversary of 9/11, the World Trade Center office market is now helping propel Downtown
49 Maiden Lane (Credit: Google Maps)
Karfunkel family inks $200M refi for Lower Manhattan tower
Karfunkel family inks $200M refi for Lower Manhattan tower
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.