Open Menu

Mack Real Estate takes over 7 distressed Manhattan hotels

Firm acquired the properties through UCC foreclosure auction

New York /
Mar.March 05, 2021 06:37 PM
By Akiko Matsuda | Research By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Mack Real Estate CEO Richard Mack and one of his new hotels at 51 Nassau Street. (Getty, ING)

Mack Real Estate CEO Richard Mack and one of his new hotels at 51 Nassau Street. (Getty, ING)

Mack Real Estate has gained control of a seven-hotel portfolio for what appears to be a major discount.

The developer paid transfer taxes on $315.8 million — or less than 40 percent of the portfolio’s 2016 value of $816.3 million — for the seven properties, all of which are in Manhattan.

Earlier this year, the firm initiated UCC foreclosure proceedings against the owners of the properties, a joint venture between Hersha Hospitality Trust and Chinese investment firm Cindat Capital Management. Those firms defaulted on an $85 million mezzanine loan issued in 2018 by Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies.

The portfolio hit the auction block on Jan. 21, and Mack was apparently the winner, according to a transfer tax document filed with the city.

Mack Real Estate declined to comment on the transaction. Hersha and Cindat did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Read more

The seven hotels are located in Times Square, Chelsea, Herald Square and the Financial District operating under the Holiday Inn, Hampton Inn and Candlewood Suites brands. The properties are at 116 West 31st Street, 108 West 24th Street, 337 West 39th Street, 339 West 39th Street, 343 West 39th Street, 51 Nassau Street and 126 Water Street.

The portfolio had been fully owned by Hersha until 2016, when the Philadelphia-based REIT sold a 70 percent majority interest to Cindat in a deal worth $571.4 million.

The hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit in the pandemic-driven economic downturn, with both smaller and major hotel brands being forced to hand their keys over to lenders. The owner of the Hilton Hotel in Times Square, for example, surrendered the property to one of its mortgage owners.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateforeclosureHotel MarketManhattan

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    1440 Broadway and CIM Group’s Shaul Kuba (Google Maps, Getty)
    CIM closes on $400M refi for 1440 Broadway
    CIM closes on $400M refi for 1440 Broadway
    Theaters in some cities are opening with restrictions. (Getty, Photo Illustration by Alison Bushor for The Real Deal)
    Coming attraction: Movie theaters reopen in New York, San Fran
    Coming attraction: Movie theaters reopen in New York, San Fran
    Innovo Property Group's Andrew Chung with 23-30 Borden Avenue in Long Island City (Google Maps)
    Innovo lands $155M construction loan for LIC warehouse
    Innovo lands $155M construction loan for LIC warehouse
    Restaurants and bars accounted for a majority of the gains in February (iStock)
    Leisure, hospitality big winners in February job gains
    Leisure, hospitality big winners in February job gains
    Georgetown president and CEO Adam Flatto and a rendering of 787 11th Avenue 
    Georgetown Co. will bring life sciences hub to Far West Side
    Georgetown Co. will bring life sciences hub to Far West Side
    The company currently operates 761 stores, and intends to open 100 new stores this fiscal year. (iStock)
    Retailer Burlington plans to double store count
    Retailer Burlington plans to double store count
    (Getty, Photo Illustration by The Real Deal)
    Retail had its reckoning. Will subleases flood the market?
    Retail had its reckoning. Will subleases flood the market?
    Ascena owns Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant, Lou & Grey and Cacique. (Getty)
    Ascena restructuring approved post-bankruptcy
    Ascena restructuring approved post-bankruptcy
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.