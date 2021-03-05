Open Menu

That empty feeling: Manhattan office availability at record-worst 15.5%

February’s leasing activity was half of January’s

New York /
Mar.March 05, 2021 11:37 AM
By Akiko Matsuda
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
New York Times tower at 620 Eighth Avenue and Park Avenue Plaza at 55 East 52nd Street (Photos via Wikipedia Commons, Google Maps)

New York Times tower at 620 Eighth Avenue and Park Avenue Plaza at 55 East 52nd Street (Photos via Wikipedia Commons, Google Maps)

The rise in supply is simply outpacing demand.

Manhattan’s office availability set another unfortunate record at 15.5 percent in February, up 0.6 percentage points from January and 5.6 points from a year ago, according to Colliers International’s monthly market snapshot.

Total space leased in February was 900,000 square feet, down by 51 percent from the volume in January and by 57 percent from a year ago. The total was also 43 percent lower than the 2020 monthly average volume of 1.58 million square feet.

Net sublet availability rose by 1.14 million square feet last month, bringing sublet availability to nearly 20 million square feet, or about 24.3 percent of total availability.

Read more

The biggest February lease signing was a 132,094-square-foot renewal by law firm Seyfarth Shay at the New York Times tower, 620 Eighth Avenue, followed by a new 120,809-square-foot lease by Jennison Associates at Fisher Brothers’ Park Avenue Plaza at 55 East 52nd Street. Third was LIM College’s 60,000-square-foot renewal at 216 East 45th Street, owned by Bernstein Real Estate.

Coming in fourth and fifth were fuboTV’s 54,786-square-foot lease and G/O Media’s 52,258-square-foot sublease, both at Vornado Realty Trust’s 43-story office tower at 1290 Sixth Avenue.

In a typical year, some 15 million to 20 million square feet of office leases expire, and tenants start making plans as their expiration date approaches, said Franklin Wallach, Colliers’ senior managing director for New York research.

But future office needs became uncertain as working from home became the norm, and many office tenants opted for a short-term lease extension or postponed decisions altogether.

Signs of recovery, notably vaccine distribution, are reassuring tenants that things are heading in the right direction.

“As there’s more clarity in the air, they would be more likely to — instead of a short-term solution because of not being sure of what’s taking place — re-engage the market,” Wallach said.

But demand is likely to be outpaced by supply in the near future because a big chunk of new office space is scheduled to be added to Manhattan inventory: 1.5 million square feet at Brookfield’s 2 Manhattan West and 1.3 million square feet at Tishman Speyer’s Spiral, both in the Hudson Yards neighborhood, Wallach said, citing CoStar.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Colliers InternationalManhattan Office Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (iStock)
    These were Manhattan’s best office submarkets in Q4
    These were Manhattan’s best office submarkets in Q4
    Photo illustration of Vornado CEO Steven Roth, (Getty, iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Vornado’s effort to dump Trump was “news to me”: Steve Roth
    Vornado’s effort to dump Trump was “news to me”: Steve Roth
    1301 6th Avenue, Paramount CEO Albert Behler and 31 West 52nd Street (Getty; Hines/Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Paramount Group revenue declined $30M in 2020
    Paramount Group revenue declined $30M in 2020
    Colliers CEO Jay Hennick. (Getty, Colliers)
    Colliers leasing drops 26% in Q4 but revenue stays steady
    Colliers leasing drops 26% in Q4 but revenue stays steady
    DivcoWest CEO Stuart Shiff and Jamestown Properties' Michael Phillips with 325 Hudson Street (Google Maps)
    DivcoWest buying 325 Hudson for $150M+
    DivcoWest buying 325 Hudson for $150M+
    1345 Sixth Avenue, 11 Madison Avenue top the list of January deals. (Sapir, WikiMedia)
    Manhattan office availability hits record-high 14.9%
    Manhattan office availability hits record-high 14.9%
    From left: 860 Washington Street, Meadow Partners Managing Partner Jeff Kaplan and Calpers CEO Marcie Frost (Photos via Meadow Partners; Calpers; CNY Group)
    Here’s what tenants are paying at 860 Washington
    Here’s what tenants are paying at 860 Washington
    Freshly CEO Michael Wystrach and 28 East 28th Street (Photos via Twitter; Google Maps)
    Freshly inks big lease in NoMad
    Freshly inks big lease in NoMad
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.