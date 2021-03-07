The Brooklyn Heights home that appeared in “Moonstruck” is hitting the market.

The 4,455-square-foot townhouse at 19 Cranberry Street is asking $12.9 million, according to House Beautiful. The five-bedroom home is impressive even independent of its connections to “Moonstruck” stars Cher and Nicholas Cage.

The four-story corner-lot townhome was built in 1829 and recently got a comprehensive renovation inside and out. The Mansard roof was restored and exterior brownstone replaced. New, historically accurate windows were installed.

Inside, hidden steel beams were installed for structural support and the crown molding and a fireplace were restored. A wine cellar was built in the basement and three and a half bathrooms were added to the house.

The kitchen has new appliances as well as a professional wood-burning oven, according to a listing from Compass’ Tyler Schaeffer. Antique cabinets were brought in from a mansion in Ohio.

There is a small backyard with a central brick patio area and some greenery around the edges for privacy.

Brooklyn Heights has experienced an influx of home-shoppers since the coronavirus pandemic hit, some of them coming from tighter quarters in Manhattan.

In January an 11,600-square-foot townhouse in the neighborhood sold for $25.5 million, setting a new price record for the borough.

The renovations to the “Moonstruck” house make it one of the few fully renovated townhomes on the market in the neighborhood.

[House Beautiful] — Dennis Lynch