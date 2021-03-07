Open Menu

Brooklyn Heights townhouse from “Moonstruck” lists for $12.9M

Five-bedroom, recently renovated home dates from the early 1800s

National Weekend Edition /
Mar.March 07, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
19 Cranberry Street and "Moonstruck" stars Cher and Nicolas Cage (Getty, Google Maps/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)

19 Cranberry Street and “Moonstruck” stars Cher and Nicolas Cage (Getty, Google Maps/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)

The Brooklyn Heights home that appeared in “Moonstruck” is hitting the market.

The 4,455-square-foot townhouse at 19 Cranberry Street is asking $12.9 million, according to House Beautiful. The five-bedroom home is impressive even independent of its connections to “Moonstruck” stars Cher and Nicholas Cage.

The four-story corner-lot townhome was built in 1829 and recently got a comprehensive renovation inside and out. The Mansard roof was restored and exterior brownstone replaced. New, historically accurate windows were installed.

Inside, hidden steel beams were installed for structural support and the crown molding and a fireplace were restored. A wine cellar was built in the basement and three and a half bathrooms were added to the house.

The kitchen has new appliances as well as a professional wood-burning oven, according to a listing from Compass’ Tyler Schaeffer. Antique cabinets were brought in from a mansion in Ohio.

There is a small backyard with a central brick patio area and some greenery around the edges for privacy.

Brooklyn Heights has experienced an influx of home-shoppers since the coronavirus pandemic hit, some of them coming from tighter quarters in Manhattan.

In January an 11,600-square-foot townhouse in the neighborhood sold for $25.5 million, setting a new price record for the borough.

The renovations to the “Moonstruck” house make it one of the few fully renovated townhomes on the market in the neighborhood.

[House Beautiful] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
brooklyntownhouse market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
A unit at a Brooklyn Heights condo was the priciest deal last week. (One Clinton)
Brooklyn Heights condo is borough’s priciest deal signed last week
Brooklyn Heights condo is borough’s priciest deal signed last week
9 East 71st Street and Jeffrey Epstein (Photos via Getty)
Jeffrey Epstein’s UES townhouse in contract for around $50M
Jeffrey Epstein’s UES townhouse in contract for around $50M
(iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
Year from Hell: 80% of Brooklyn businesses saw revenue drop
Year from Hell: 80% of Brooklyn businesses saw revenue drop
A photo illustration of the 960 Franklin Avenue rendering with Continuum Company's Bruce Eichner (iStock, 960 Franklin/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
Apartment project near Brooklyn Botanic Garden is shortened
Apartment project near Brooklyn Botanic Garden is shortened
330 Sackett Street and 72 Hicks Street (Compass, iStock)
Townhouses dominated Brooklyn luxury contracts — again
Townhouses dominated Brooklyn luxury contracts — again
David Umansky of Civic Builders and 720 Livonia Ave in Brooklyn (Photos via Google Maps, Civic Builders)
Charter school developer buys Brooklyn site out of bankruptcy
Charter school developer buys Brooklyn site out of bankruptcy
Modell's at 360 Fulton Street, Brooklyn (Google Maps)
Former Modell’s site in Downtown Brooklyn up for sale
Former Modell’s site in Downtown Brooklyn up for sale
This Manhattan Beach house tops the list of priciest contracts. (Google Maps, Mercer Real Estate)
Manhattan Beach townhouse tops Brooklyn’s luxury market
Manhattan Beach townhouse tops Brooklyn’s luxury market
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.