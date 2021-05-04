Open Menu

Pandemic pushed more New York City residents to these 2 upstate counties

Coronavirus amplified trends that were already happening, according to CBRE report

May.May 04, 2021 04:30 PM
TRD Staff
The 2020 migration to Columbia County from New York City was three times that of 2019. (Getty)

The numbers don’t lie: Many more New York City residents relocated upstate last year than in 2019. But where specifically did they go?

Three times as many New Yorkers switched addresses to Columbia County in 2020 than the previous year, and twice as many moved to Ulster County, according to the Times-Union.

The data comes form a CBRE analysis of 29 million address changes reported by the U.S. Postal Service in 2020.

New York wasn’t alone. CBRE found that “nearly all urban centers saw an increase in move-outs” year-over year. The real estate services firm determined that the pandemic amplified trends that were already occurring, including migrations to smaller Sun Belt cities.

[Times-Union] — Dennis Lynch

