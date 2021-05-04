The numbers don’t lie: Many more New York City residents relocated upstate last year than in 2019. But where specifically did they go?

Three times as many New Yorkers switched addresses to Columbia County in 2020 than the previous year, and twice as many moved to Ulster County, according to the Times-Union.

The data comes form a CBRE analysis of 29 million address changes reported by the U.S. Postal Service in 2020.

New York wasn’t alone. CBRE found that “nearly all urban centers saw an increase in move-outs” year-over year. The real estate services firm determined that the pandemic amplified trends that were already occurring, including migrations to smaller Sun Belt cities.

[Times-Union] — Dennis Lynch

