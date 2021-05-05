Silverstein Properties has a new finance chief.

Katie Kurtz, who was previously an executive vice president at AR Global, has joined the family-owned real estate development and investment firm as chief financial officer, the company announced Wednesday.

Former CFO Leor Siri has been promoted to serve as an executive vice president in charge of global accounting and treasurer. Siri continues to serve as CFO of Silverstein Properties Limited, the firm’s Israeli entity listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), the company said.

The C-suite changes came in light of Silverstein Properties’ effort to raise capital in different markets, including through commercial mortgage-backed securities and municipal bond markets in the United States, and the Tel Aviv bond market. The company has also raised money from large institutional investors for its lending arm, Silverstein Capital Partners, as well as an Opportunity Zone fund.

Kurtz oversaw several REITs at AR Global, and before that, worked at the Carlyle Group and New Mountain Finance Corporation.

CEO Marty Burger said Siri, in his expanded role, will develop the firm’s global accounting platform, using his “deep technical, tax, REIT and reporting expertise.”

“In light of our past growth — and our projected future growth — we have taken these steps to ensure we are appropriately covered and resourced from a corporate finance and financial reporting point of view,” Burger said.