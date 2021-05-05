Open Menu

Silverstein Properties hires Katie Kurtz as new CFO

Former CFO Leor Siri becomes EVP in global accounting and treasurer

New York /
May.May 05, 2021 02:45 PM
By Akiko Matsuda
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Katie Kurtz and Silverstein Properties chairman Larry Silverstein (Silverstein, Getty)

Katie Kurtz and Silverstein Properties chairman Larry Silverstein (Silverstein, Getty)

Silverstein Properties has a new finance chief.

Katie Kurtz, who was previously an executive vice president at AR Global, has joined the family-owned real estate development and investment firm as chief financial officer, the company announced Wednesday.

Former CFO Leor Siri has been promoted to serve as an executive vice president in charge of global accounting and treasurer. Siri continues to serve as CFO of Silverstein Properties Limited, the firm’s Israeli entity listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), the company said.

The C-suite changes came in light of Silverstein Properties’ effort to raise capital in different markets, including through commercial mortgage-backed securities and municipal bond markets in the United States, and the Tel Aviv bond market. The company has also raised money from large institutional investors for its lending arm, Silverstein Capital Partners, as well as an Opportunity Zone fund.

Read more

Kurtz oversaw several REITs at AR Global, and before that, worked at the Carlyle Group and New Mountain Finance Corporation.

CEO Marty Burger said Siri, in his expanded role, will develop the firm’s global accounting platform, using his “deep technical, tax, REIT and reporting expertise.”

“In light of our past growth — and our projected future growth — we have taken these steps to ensure we are appropriately covered and resourced from a corporate finance and financial reporting point of view,” Burger said.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estatesilverstein properties

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Google CEO Sundar Pichai (Getty, iStock)
    Google’s hybrid model will allow 20% of employees to work remotely
    Google’s hybrid model will allow 20% of employees to work remotely
    Illustration of Amazon's Jeff Bezos (Photo illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    No room in the warehouse: Amazon fuels shortage
    No room in the warehouse: Amazon fuels shortage
    RXR Realty's Scott Rechler with 75 Rockefeller Plaza (Getty, David Shankbone/Wikimedia)
    RXR Realty serves American Girl with a lawsuit
    RXR Realty serves American Girl with a lawsuit
    SL Green’s director of leasing Steve Durels and One Vanderbilt. (SL Green, One Vanderbilt)
    SL Green to offer flex offices at One Vanderbilt
    SL Green to offer flex offices at One Vanderbilt
    U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich (Senate/Chris Coons, iStock)
    Judge strikes down federal eviction ban
    Judge strikes down federal eviction ban
    Sen. Brian Kavanagh and RSA President Joe Strasburg (Getty, Strasburg via Jeffersons Siegel)
    Rent relief hinges on dwindling goodwill
    Rent relief hinges on dwindling goodwill
    Colliers International CEO Jay Hennick (Colliers, iStock)
    Colliers’ acquisitions help boost company’s Q1 revenue
    Colliers’ acquisitions help boost company’s Q1 revenue
    Innovo Property Group CEO Andrew Chung and 1110 Oak Point Avenue 1110 Oak Point Avenue. (New York Expo Center, Innovo)
    Innovo Property Group aims to raise $140M for Bronx industrial site
    Innovo Property Group aims to raise $140M for Bronx industrial site
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.