Open Menu

Newmark posts record Q1 revenue

Management fees helped drive growth

National /
May.May 06, 2021 12:15 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Barry Gosin (Getty, Newmark)

Barry Gosin (Getty, Newmark)

Newmark posted record revenue in the first quarter of 2021 thanks to gains in its management services and leasing businesses.

The brokerage reported revenue of $504 million in its first-quarter earnings release published Thursday morning. That’s an increase of slightly more than 4 percent from the same period last year.

The gains were boosted by growth in the company’s biggest line of business: management fees from things like mortgage servicing, which saw a nearly 14 percent year-over-year increase. Revenue from leasing and commissions grew 5 percent, while revenue from capital markets and mortgage banking dropped about 5 percent and 6 percent, respectively.

The company posted earnings of $79.3 million for the first quarter, up 81 percent from the same time last year.

Newmark CEO Barry Gosin said the company saw strong demand in the industrial and life sciences sectors.

The call came as New York City plans to reopen. Mayor Bill de Blasio recently said he wants to have the city reopen 100 percent by July 1, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo took it a step further, announcing that capacity restrictions would be lifted by mid-May. On the earnings call, Gosin said Newmark plans to have all of its employees back in the office by the summer.

Newmark executives said they expect an uptick in office and retail leasing activity as the city reopens, and project long-term growth in the flex-office space as more companies move toward a hybrid, hub-and-spoke office model.

The brokerage recently completed its acquisition of Knotel, a deal that has proved to be a messy affair as Amol Sarva, the former head of the once-bankrupt flex-office operator, has slammed Newmark over its handling of the deal.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Newmark Knight Frank

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (iStock)
    These were Manhattan’s best office submarkets in Q4
    These were Manhattan’s best office submarkets in Q4
    Newmark CEO Barry M Gosin (Newmark, Getty)
    Newmark earnings fell 37% in 2020
    Newmark earnings fell 37% in 2020
    Newmark CEO Barry Gosin (Getty, iStock)
    Newmark reports Q3 earnings down 25%
    Newmark reports Q3 earnings down 25%
    Director of Research & Analytics for CBRE Tri-State Nicole LaRusso, Vice Chairman & Director at Savills David Goldstein, and President of Newmark Knight Frank's Tri-State region David Falk
    “For years we all laughed at them”: office brokers warm to virtual tours
    “For years we all laughed at them”: office brokers warm to virtual tours
    Director of Research & Analytics for CBRE Tri-State Nicole LaRusso, Vice Chairman & Director at Savills David Goldstein, and President of Newmark Knight Frank's Tri-State region David Falk
    How to open up our offices on tonight’s TRD Talk
    How to open up our offices on tonight’s TRD Talk
    TSCG and SCG Retail's David Firestein, Meridien Retail Leasing's James Famularo and Newmark Knight Frank's Jeffrey Roseman
    How to restart retail on today’s TRD Talk
    How to restart retail on today’s TRD Talk
    “Be very careful what you ask for,” top broker warns borrowers seeking relief
    “Be very careful what you ask for,” top broker warns borrowers seeking relief
    “Be very careful what you ask for,” top broker warns borrowers seeking relief
    Barry Gosin, Sandeep Mathrani and Christian Ulbrich
    WeWork taps JLL, Newmark to help negotiate rent relief
    WeWork taps JLL, Newmark to help negotiate rent relief
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.