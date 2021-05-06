Open Menu

Rents rise across country as economy rebounds

Increases put lower-income tenants at risk with eviction ban overturned

National /
May.May 06, 2021 11:20 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
As the economy rebounds, rental prices are following suit. With the eviction ban recently overturned, that spells trouble for tenants who are struggling to make ends meet. (iStock)

As the economy rebounds, rental prices are following suit. With the eviction ban recently overturned, that spells trouble for tenants who are struggling to make ends meet. (iStock)

Rents are going up, which is bad news for tenants staring down eviction.

The median monthly charge on a vacant rental saw a $185 annual jump in March, Bloomberg News reported, citing data from the U.S. Census Bureau. In April, rents rose nearly 2 percent, the biggest jump since 2017.

Those increases, along with the uneven economic recovery and recently overturned eviction ban, puts pressure on lower-income families, who typically spend 40 percent of their income on rent.

A federal judge ruled Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention didn’t have the legal authority to ban evictions last year. The moratorium, which is set to last until June, gave protection to those who’d lost their jobs.

Read more

Expensive urban markets like Manhattan and San Francisco saw a steep decline in rent earlier in the pandemic, as those who could afford to fled the city to work remotely elsewhere.

Meanwhile, rents in cities that people fled to — such as Richmond, Virginia; Fresno, California and Dayton, Ohio — increased as vacancies plunged and prices soared.

Now, prices are rising in all the places they fell last year. One economist told the publication that the rebound is happening more quickly than expected.

Americans can expect the median increase in rent to be around 5.3 percent, close to the highest in the past decade.

[Bloomberg News] — Cordilia James




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    EvictionsRental MarketResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Howard Lorber (iStock, Getty)
    Elliman reports $14M quarterly profit, 65% revenue jump
    Elliman reports $14M quarterly profit, 65% revenue jump
    RGB chair David Reiss (iStock, Brooklyn Law)
    City board casts preliminary vote in favor of rent hike
    City board casts preliminary vote in favor of rent hike
    U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich (Senate/Chris Coons, iStock)
    Judge strikes down federal eviction ban
    Judge strikes down federal eviction ban
    Judith Nathan, Rudy Giuliani and 353 Lopers Path in Water Mill (Getty, Google Maps)
    Rudy Giuliani’s ex-wife sells Hampton home for $5M
    Rudy Giuliani’s ex-wife sells Hampton home for $5M
    Of the 110 metro areas with at least half a million people, 29 saw losses in 2020. (iStock)
    More urban areas lost population in 2020
    More urban areas lost population in 2020
    Analyzing Manhattan Housing Market Reports
    Untangling Manhattan’s myriad market reports
    Untangling Manhattan’s myriad market reports
    Sen. Brian Kavanagh and RSA President Joe Strasburg (Getty, Strasburg via Jeffersons Siegel)
    Rent relief hinges on dwindling goodwill
    Rent relief hinges on dwindling goodwill
    (Getty, iStock/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)
    Renters prepare for eviction crisis as aid is held up
    Renters prepare for eviction crisis as aid is held up
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.