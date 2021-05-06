Open Menu

RXR Realty serves American Girl with a lawsuit

Landlord claims dollmaker owes about $500,000 in rent

New York /
May.May 06, 2021 09:15 AM
TRD Staff
RXR Realty's Scott Rechler with 75 Rockefeller Plaza (Getty, David Shankbone/Wikimedia)

What’s more American than suing your nonpaying tenant?

RXR Realty filed suit against American Girl this week for missing rent after the dollmaker claimed it should get an $8 million-plus pandemic discount.

The developer, led by Scott Rechler, alleges that American Girl owes about $500,000 in May rent at its flagship store at 75 Rockefeller Plaza, the Commercial Observer reported.

American Girl signed a 15-year deal in 2016 for 40,000 square feet at Rockefeller Plaza and opened the following year, according to the publication. But like many retailers, the company has struggled since the pandemic hit.

The dollmaker sent a letter saying it would pay less than half of its $800,000 bill and demanded a retroactive rent abatement as far back as June 1, 2020. That would mean $8.28 million or more, the publication reported.

RXR Realty and Mattel did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

[CO] — Cordilia James




    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.