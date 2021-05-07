Serious buyers only: The 10 priciest new Hamptons listings

Never has there been a better time to list a Hamptons estate. The pandemic supercharged interest in vacation homes as well as primary residences, and with virtually anyplace with broadband now qualifying as a workplace, East End mansions can now be both.

Add to that exceedingly low inventory and some very swollen bank accounts, thanks to Wall Street’s robust recovery, and the potential exists for seemingly inflated asking prices to be met, if not exceeded. That said, aspirational pricing is still a hazard for home shoppers and real estate agents alike.

Here are the 10 highest-priced listings to hit the Hamptons market this year, not including a Bridgehampton estate asking $52 million that only became available this week, after this ranking was compiled.

1. Mylestone at Meadow Lane | $175 million

Former advertising executive Marcia Riklis’ waterfront home at 700 Meadow Lane was listed in January for more than twice what Ken Griffin paid for a slightly smaller property next door. Riklis’ mansion spans 15,521 square feet and has 11 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and four half-bathrooms. A modern Tudor-style, it sits on eight acres and features an attached caretaker’s cottage, basketball and tennis courts and outdoor entertaining spaces. Bespoke Real Estate has the listing.

This 11-acre East Hampton estate was put on the market in February. Its centerpiece is a 13,800-square-foot mansion with 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and three half-bathrooms. The listing also includes a guest house, pool cabana and two garages. The home was built in 1931 by Arthur C. Jackson, who also prepared plans for the New York Public Library and Lasata, the childhood summer home of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. Bespoke Real Estate has the listing.

3. 63 Duck Pond Lane | $35 million

The flagship property of homebuilder Hamptons Luxury Estates went on the market in April. The 16,000-square-foot Southampton home sits on two acres and has nine bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. Designed in part by Alexander Gorlin and Bennett Leifer, it has a sunken tennis court, an indoor spa with an infinity jacuzzi and dry sauna. The listing is offered directly by Hamptons Luxury Estates, said its president, Yale Fishman.

4. 612 Halsey Lane | $35 million

This Bridgehampton mansion, listed in March, has 10 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and five half baths. The home is about 17,000 square feet, sits on 11.5 acres and has a library, home theater and recreational space including a two-lane bowling alley, virtual golf and rock-climbing wall. Douglas Elliman’s Erica Grossman has the listing. The home first hit the market in June 2019 for nearly $40 million, according to Out East. It has been on and off the market since then, but had its first and only price chop when it was relisted in March.

5. 359 Meadow Lane | $32 million

This Southampton estate was listed by Corcoran in January. The 6,188-square-foot home sits on 5.6 acres and has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and one half-bathroom. Features include a guest house, tennis court and heated pool. Tim Davis and Thomas Davis are the brokers. In 2019, Bespoke Real Estate marketed the property paired with a mansion at 660 Halsey Neck Lane for $72.5 million.

6. 569 Ox Pasture Road | $32 million

This Southampton property went on the market in March. Built in 1970, the single-family home spans 9,333 square feet and includes nine bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two half baths. The 4.6-acre property features a tennis court, three-car garage, powder room and greenhouse. There’s also three spaces for entertaining, a sauna deck and a solarium with views of the water. Douglas Elliman’s Erica Grossman has the listing. The property was last sold in 2008 for $11.7 million.

7. 25 Quimby Lane | $28.5 million

Condé Nast power couple Christopher Mitchell and Pilar Guzmán listed their home in March. The 12,000-square-foot Bridgehampton home sits on 2.3 acres and features 10 bedrooms and 11 full bathrooms. Amenities include a spa, steam room, wine room, fitness room and home theater. Sotheby’s International Realty brokers Beate Moore and Frank Newbold have the listing. Mitchell and Guzmán purchased the home in 2019 for $7.1 million and made extensive renovations.

8. 176 Deforest Road | $28.5 million

Legendary talk show host Dick Cavett’s 19th century Montauk home is back on the market. It was re-listed in April for $4,385 per square foot. The 6,500-square-foot home has six bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half bath. The property is nearly 20 acres surrounded by almost 200 acres of preserve. Several price chops since it was listed in 2018 brought the price down from $62 million to less than $28 million in March, but that price went up with the most recent listing. Chris Coleman of Compass is the listing agent.

Designed by architect John Custis Lawrence, the 14,000-square-foot, three-story home in East Hampton Village was listed in February. The price works out to $1,786 per square foot. It sits on two acres and features 11 bedrooms, eight bathrooms and three half bathrooms. Highlights of the property, known as Onadune, include stained glass windows, a 20-by-50 foot heated pool and a library that philanthropist John Rockefeller often escaped to in the summertime. Compass’ Scott Strough and Ed Petrie are the listing agents.

10. 1950 Meadow Lane | $25 million

This Southampton mansion hit the market in February, according to Miller Samuel. Built in 1983, it spans 8,293 square feet and sits on 3.4 acres. The home has 11 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and two half bathrooms across three levels. Ocean views abound, and the property features a private boardwalk and terrace. Mark Baron of Saunders & Associates has the listing.