Three notable sellers have come to market with Upper East Side properties asking more than $25 million.

Leading the way is the former residence of Isabelle Stevenson, the late Broadway performer and leader of the American Theatre Wing. The home occupies the entire third floor at 944 Fifth Avenue and its current owner, hedge funder Jeffrey Verschleiser, has listed it for $35 million.

The four-bedroom co-op has a wood-burning fireplace, library, media room and looks out over Central Park.

Verschleiser was recently appointed head of credit and MBS risk management at billionaire’s Izzy Englander’s hedge fund Millennium Management, which has $48 billion in assets. He bought the co-op in 2005 for $10 million. The listing broker is the Corcoran Group’s Deborah Kern.

Agribusiness scion Paul Fribourg and his wife Josabeth have relisted their 9,600-square-foot townhouse at 15 East 88th Street. The six-story home was initially listed for two months in 2018 asking $28.8 million. The home went offline for two years and now has reemerged with the same price tag and broker, Leighton Candler of Corcoran.

The home has eight bedrooms, a mahogany-paneled library, an elevator and multiple outdoor spaces, including a rooftop terrace. The couple bought the home in 1994 at an unknown price.

Fribourg is the CEO and chairman of Continental Grain Company, an international food conglomerate that’s among the world’s biggest producers of pork, poultry and nutritional protein, cattle and animal feed, aquaculture and flour milling. CGC’s portfolio includes brands such as Panera, Krispy Kreme, Keurig and KraftHeinz.

Finally, the architecture foundation of late investment banker and preservationist Richard Jenrette has listed his two townhomes on East 93rd Street for $25 million, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Jenrette, who died in 2018, initially bought the main house at 67 East 93rd Street in 1987 for $4 million and resold it about a year later for $6 million. He bought the smaller home next door at 69 East 93rd Street for an unknown sum, only to repurchase the original home seven years later for $5 million. He renovated the properties to reunite the structures.

The homes were built in the 1930s by the family of George Baker, one of the world’s richest men at the time. Jenrette restored the properties’ original architectural elements. The listing agent is Compass’ Joshua Wesoky.

There are just over 100 residential properties in Manhattan on the market for $25 million or more, according to StreetEasy. The listing brokers for the properties were not immediately available to comment, or, in the case of Kern, declined to comment.