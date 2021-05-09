Open Menu

Middle East investors returning to UK property market

Buyers from region accounted for 16 percent of first quarter’s international purchases

National Weekend Edition /
May.May 09, 2021 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Property buyers from the Middle East made up 16 percent of all sales to international investors (Getty)

Property buyers from the Middle East made up 16 percent of all sales to international investors (Getty)

The United Kingdom is seeing Middle East investors return to its property market after a year plagued by the coronavirus pandemic.

Property buyers from the Middle East made up 16 percent of all sales to international investors in the first quarter of 2021, according to Zawya. In the second and third quarters of last year, only 10 percent of international purchases were by investors from the region.

It’s the highest percentage of buyers from the region since the pandemic began, but still below pre-pandemic levels. The U.K.’s biggest source of foreign real estate investment in the first quarter was Europeans, who accounted for nearly six in 10 such deals. Buyers from Asia edged out their Middle Eastern counterparts, making up 18 percent of international sales.

Moreas Madani of Knight Frank told Zawya that buyers from countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council, a Middle East regional political organization, are particularly interested in new construction projects around Mayfair, London. Madani said restrictions on international travel continue to be a challenge for dealmaking.

“As [restrictions ease], and post-Ramadan, we are expecting to see more activity from the region as pent-up demand is released,” he said.

The U.K. has long been one of the world’s most popular real estate markets for foreign investors, so the London real estate industry was well prepared to accommodate buyers unable to travel to the country during the pandemic.

[Zawya] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
LondonMiddle EastUnited Kingdom

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Adding 1,500 units would be a significant boost to the housing stock of the district, which has only about 8,000 residents. (iStock)
Plan would convert London offices into 1,500 apartments
Plan would convert London offices into 1,500 apartments
Cheung Chung-kiu with photos of the mansion and renderings of the renovation (2-8A Rutland Gate)
The $500M house: Cheung Chung-kiu to overhaul $276M London mansion
The $500M house: Cheung Chung-kiu to overhaul $276M London mansion
Nick Candy and One Hyde Park (Getty, Wikimedia/Rob Deutscher/Flickr)
Sweet Jesus: Nick Candy asks $241M for London penthouse
Sweet Jesus: Nick Candy asks $241M for London penthouse
Birmingham and Bournemouth both saw a giant increase in demand. (Getty)
Demand for rentals rises in UK’s largest cities in Q1
Demand for rentals rises in UK’s largest cities in Q1
Blackstone Group's Head of Real Estate Europe, James Seppala, believes university applications could increase. (Getty, Blackstone)
UK student housing investors bet big amid pandemic
UK student housing investors bet big amid pandemic
Glympton Park and Prince Bandar bin Sultan. (Getty, Twitter via NicholasKingsle)
Saudi prince sells 2K-acre UK estate to Bahrain’s royal family for $165M
Saudi prince sells 2K-acre UK estate to Bahrain’s royal family for $165M
Redcat Pub Co. founder Rooney Anand. (Morrisons Corportate, Getty)
Investors bet big on comeback for UK pubs
Investors bet big on comeback for UK pubs
Suneil Setiya and the One Hyde Park complex (Photos via Wikipedia Commons/Rob Deutscher and Synergos)
Phat flat: Hedge funder nears deal for $153M London penthouse
Phat flat: Hedge funder nears deal for $153M London penthouse
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.