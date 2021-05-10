Open Menu

Connie Milstein’s $20M West Village townhouse tops Manhattan contracts

42 deals inked for homes asking more than $4M

New York /
May.May 10, 2021 05:15 PM
By Erin Hudson
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
26 Bank Street and Connie Milstein (Google Maps)

26 Bank Street and Connie Milstein (Google Maps)

Manhattan’s luxury market continued its hot streak last week.

There were 42 contracts signed for properties asking $4 million or more, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report. It’s the 14th week that more than 30 luxury deals have been inked.

Transactions have already surpassed 2020 levels, with 237 contracts with more than $2 billion signed in the past five weeks alone. So far this year, 694 luxury properties have gone into contract.

Donna Olshan, the report’s author, called it an “eye-popping” run.

Read more

“We’ve never seen five straight weeks like this,” she said. “This is very solid.”

Of the 237 contracts signed over the past five weeks, 166 of the deals were for condos, 89 of which were units being sold by developers. There were 45 co-ops and 26 townhouses.

Two townhouses in the Village topped the list last week: The largest contract was signed for a townhouse at 26 Bank Street owned by Connie Milstein of the Milstein real estate dynasty. The home hit the market in February asking $19.99 million. Milstein and her brother Philip bought the property in 2017 for $17.85 million. It has a dramatic glass wall that opens onto a rooftop terrace, two fireplaces and a private rear garden.

The runner-up was a townhouse at 22 East 10th Street that has been operating as a five-unit multifamily property. The 5,598-square-foot building was asking $15 million and found a buyer in an off-market sale. It’s unclear whether the buyer will renovate the home and transform it into a single-family home or keep it as a rental property.

The average listing discount across the 42 transactions was 6 percent, with an average of 413 days on the market.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Luxury Real EstateManhattan Condo MarketResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (iStock)
    Drop in home refinancing crimps mortgage firms’ profits
    Drop in home refinancing crimps mortgage firms’ profits
    Douglas Elliman's Scott Durkin and Connie Mui-Reilly (Douglas Elliman, iStock)
    Elliman launches portal to streamline agent resources
    Elliman launches portal to streamline agent resources
    WATCH: How viral videos helped build this real estate agent’s business
    WATCH: How viral videos helped build this real estate agent’s business
    WATCH: How viral videos helped build this real estate agent’s business
    The reopening of NYC has created a surge of demand for apartments. (Getty)
    Reopening sparks signs of a real estate rush
    Reopening sparks signs of a real estate rush
    The Montana property with director Robert Redford and star Brad Pitt. (Getty, Swan Land Company)
    “A River Runs Through It” Montana ranch lists for $136M
    “A River Runs Through It” Montana ranch lists for $136M
    From left: 944 Fifth Avenue, 67-69 East 93rd Street and 15 East 88th Street (Google Maps)
    Three Manhattan sellers aim high asking $25M+ for luxury pads
    Three Manhattan sellers aim high asking $25M+ for luxury pads
    FiDi condo supply is through the roof as workers delay office return. (Getty)
    FiDi condo glut is through the roof
    FiDi condo glut is through the roof
    eXp CEO Glenn Sanford (eXp, iStock)
    Virtual broker eXp Realty has another record quarter
    Virtual broker eXp Realty has another record quarter
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.