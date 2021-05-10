Open Menu

Elliman launches portal to streamline agent resources

MyDouglas helps agents track progress in one place

May.May 10, 2021 10:30 AM
By Cordilia James
Douglas Elliman's Scott Durkin and Connie Mui-Reilly (Douglas Elliman, iStock)

For years, some Douglas Elliman agents tracked their progress in various spreadsheets, notebooks and even on napkins. The brokerage’s launch of a new tool aims to simplify things for its agents.

On Monday, Elliman will launch an internal portal aimed to make all agent resources accessible in one place — and, in the process, improve client relationships.

“It helps [agents] look toward the next three, six, nine months and years in keeping that relationship going with a client,” said president and chief operating officer Scott Durkin.

The brokerage tapped a third party to build the platform, called MyDouglas, in September 2020 after getting feedback from brokers and executives.

Elliman agents and executives can use the personalized platform to track their marketing, business and financial analysis, such as gross commission income and sales volume, in real time. Within the portal, agents have access to other tools such as StudioPro, which can be used to manage digital transactions and client relationships using DIY marketing templates.

StudioPro is powered by Rechat, a CRM platform that has received funding by Vector Group’s New Valley Ventures. The investment allowed Elliman to take an original program — Studio — and revamp it so that it was more user-friendly as part of the roll out.

Read more

Other tools agents can access through MyDouglas include DocuSign, VideoBolt and Notarize.

This is the first time Elliman has had an internal portal like this. Durkin says that this kind of integration aims to address a problem that agents face across the industry and showcase how it’s something everyone can improve and benefit from.

“Another thing agents have said to us when they come from other companies is that other companies have so many different apps and so many different logins,” said executive vice president and CIO Connie Mui-Reilly. It made it a challenge to do all their business in one place, she said.

Compass has a similar platform, called Compass CRM, that houses all of an agent’s contacts, insights, marketing library and other tools.




