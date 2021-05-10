Open Menu

Mack-Cali Realty revamps Harborside office complex

REIT aims to attract media and creative tenants after $100M overhaul

May.May 10, 2021 11:21 AM
TRD Staff
Mack-Cali Realty CEO Mahbod Nia and a rendering of Harborside 1 (Mack-Cali Realty)

After spending more than $100 million redeveloping its Harborside office complex in Jersey City, Mack-Cali Realty is looking to attract new tenants to the 4.3 million-square-foot campus.

The highlight of the makeover is at Harborside 1, which got a new facade, a new lobby that provides access to an indoor retail section, and a terrace with views of Manhattan and the Hudson River, the New York Post reported.

Ed Guiltinan, Mack-Cali’s senior vice president of leasing, told the outlet that the eight-story building’s 65,000-square-foot floor plates, high ceilings and open views should attract media and creative tenants.

CBRE’s teams, including a Manhattan group led by regional CEO Mary Ann Tighe, are in charge of leasing.

Harborside was originally built in the 1920s as the Pennsylvania Railroad’s New York terminus.

The real estate investment trust’s redevelopment also included an installation of the District Kitchen food hall in Harborside 3. A Whole Foods store — which also has a regional headquarters at Harborside — is set to open at a different building in the complex. In addition, Smorgasburg, a weekly open-air food market, will open this summer at Harborside’s parking lot.

While revamping Harborside, Mack-Cali in recent months unloaded its suburban office parks, including the Short Hills, New Jersey, office complex for $255 million and the four-building Metropark complex in Edison and Iselin, New Jersey, for $245 million.

[NYP] — Akiko Matsuda




