Open Menu

Optimizing the office: TRD Brand Studio webinar on the new workplace normal

Flex-office providers discuss what clients and landlords want

New York /
May.May 10, 2021 03:15 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

CREtech CEO Michael Beckerman declared that he “can call bullshit” on the idea that the office is dead.

Michael Beckerman

Michael Beckerman

To him, and to each of the speakers who participated in the TRD Brand Studio’s first-ever webinar, the future of work is flexible.

Beckerman sat down with some of the biggest names in the flex-office space for a forward-looking conversation on what hybrid workspaces might look like for landlords and tenants.

Michael Caracciolo

Michael Caracciolo

As with all major shifts in the way we approach work, technological innovation is key. Anna Squires Levine, the chief commercial officer of Industrious, and Michael Caracciolo, the senior director of Studio by Tishman Speyer, talked about how to make offices more user-friendly. Digital platforms to coordinate anything from when colleagues will be in the building to when you order lunch to your desk would “remove friction,” Caracciolo said. Keyless and contactless building access are major draws for tenants and employees.

Jeremy Bernard

Jeremy Bernard

But it’s not just about having the right tech; essensys CEO Jeremy Bernard spoke of the company’s efforts to stay ahead of the curve with a dedicated team for flex workspace research and development.

Industrious chief commercial officer Anna Squires Levine noted that smaller companies have been quicker to bring employees back — at least on a part-time basis — than larger firms. She emphasized the importance of concrete rules about flexible work to provide a sense of structure and consistency.

Anna Squires Levine

Anna Squires Levine

Beckerman also stressed the importance of tiered membership programs that allow for true flexibility. With over 11 thousand locations throughout the US, an all-access membership with IWG Americas means having a quiet space to work, no matter where you are. The flexible workplace movement, then, he says, is less about getting employees into “the” office and more about providing them “an” office environment.

On the landlord side, Squires Levine talked about the kinds of partnership agreements that Industrious has that allow partners access to space and amenities beyond just their office. According to Berger, landlords are enthusiastic about flex work options for their buildings, as they are seeing the ever-increasing demand for it from tenants.

Watch the full video for more insight on the future of office space.

 
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real Estateofficesreal estate eventsVideo

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
The Observation Deck at Hudson Yards (Credit: Adam Pogoff)
Views from 1,100 feet: A tour of Related’s “the edge,” the tallest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere
Views from 1,100 feet: A tour of Related’s “the edge,” the tallest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere
Slate Property Group's Martin Nussbaum and a rendering of the project
Hakimian, Certes land $59M loan for East Harlem multifamily project
Hakimian, Certes land $59M loan for East Harlem multifamily project
WATCH: How viral videos helped build this real estate agent’s business
WATCH: How viral videos helped build this real estate agent’s business
WATCH: How viral videos helped build this real estate agent’s business
The reopening of NYC has created a surge of demand for apartments. (Getty)
Reopening sparks signs of a real estate rush
Reopening sparks signs of a real estate rush
The Real Deal's Hiten Samtani and Urban Green Council CEO John Mandyck
Watch: Urban Green Council’s John Mandyck on tackling climate change in NY
Watch: Urban Green Council’s John Mandyck on tackling climate change in NY
Hamptons businesses desperate for workers
Hamptons businesses desperate for workers
Hamptons businesses desperate for workers
(iStock)
Job recovery sputters, but hospitality & leisure add hiring
Job recovery sputters, but hospitality & leisure add hiring
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.