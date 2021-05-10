CREtech CEO Michael Beckerman declared that he “can call bullshit” on the idea that the office is dead.

To him, and to each of the speakers who participated in the TRD Brand Studio’s first-ever webinar, the future of work is flexible.

Beckerman sat down with some of the biggest names in the flex-office space for a forward-looking conversation on what hybrid workspaces might look like for landlords and tenants.

As with all major shifts in the way we approach work, technological innovation is key. Anna Squires Levine, the chief commercial officer of Industrious, and Michael Caracciolo, the senior director of Studio by Tishman Speyer, talked about how to make offices more user-friendly. Digital platforms to coordinate anything from when colleagues will be in the building to when you order lunch to your desk would “remove friction,” Caracciolo said. Keyless and contactless building access are major draws for tenants and employees.

But it’s not just about having the right tech; essensys CEO Jeremy Bernard spoke of the company’s efforts to stay ahead of the curve with a dedicated team for flex workspace research and development.

Industrious chief commercial officer Anna Squires Levine noted that smaller companies have been quicker to bring employees back — at least on a part-time basis — than larger firms. She emphasized the importance of concrete rules about flexible work to provide a sense of structure and consistency.

Beckerman also stressed the importance of tiered membership programs that allow for true flexibility. With over 11 thousand locations throughout the US, an all-access membership with IWG Americas means having a quiet space to work, no matter where you are. The flexible workplace movement, then, he says, is less about getting employees into “the” office and more about providing them “an” office environment.

On the landlord side, Squires Levine talked about the kinds of partnership agreements that Industrious has that allow partners access to space and amenities beyond just their office. According to Berger, landlords are enthusiastic about flex work options for their buildings, as they are seeing the ever-increasing demand for it from tenants.

Watch the full video for more insight on the future of office space.