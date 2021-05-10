Open Menu

Prolific Chicago architect Helmut Jahn dies at 81

Jahn left mark on Chicago’s skyline

Chicago /
May.May 10, 2021 09:45 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Helmut Jahn (Getty)

Helmut Jahn (Getty)

Helmut Jahn, a world-renowned architect who designed some of Chicago’s most notable buildings, died Saturday from injuries suffered in a cycling accident in the suburb of Campton Hills, the Chicago Tribune reported. He was 81.

The prolific architect designed many iconic — and sometimes controversial — structures in the Chicagoland area, including Accenture Tower in the West Loop, the 23-story addition to the Chicago Board of Trade and United Airlines Terminal 1 at O’Hare International Airport. His postmodern James R. Thompson Center, which opened in 1985, was recently put forward for redevelopment by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office.

Jahn was born in Nuremberg, Germany, and moved to Chicago in 1966 to study at the Illinois Institute of Technology under the famed International Style architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, according to the Chicago Architecture Center. Early in his career, which began at the firm CF Murphy Associates, he was instrumental in the design of the McCormick Place convention center.

Read more

“Jahn was one of the most inventive Chicago architects whose impact on the city — from the skyline to the O’Hare tunnel — will never be forgotten,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted Sunday. “His architectural footprint will be felt & seen across the globe for generations to come.”

Jahn’s reach extended across the globe: He also designed the Messeturm in Frankfurt, Germany, and the 41-story Post Tower in Bonn, Germany. In 2000, the architect completed the Sony Center, an eight-building complex in Berlin.

Reed Kroloff, dean of the College of Architecture at the Illinois Institute of Technology, told Tribune that Jahn had an “exceptional career both for its length and for the consistent quality of the work.”

“At his height, he was one of the most influential architects in the world. Not only formally, but technically,” he said. “He engaged early on with building-skin technologies that were very advanced. He created buildings of every variety.”

[Chicago Tribune] — Akiko Matsuda




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    architectureChicagoHelmut Jahn

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Rendering of H Hotel, slated for 58 West 39th Street (Peter Poon Architects)
    Heavy hangover: Air rights purchased for massive cantilever
    Heavy hangover: Air rights purchased for massive cantilever
    Anne Lacaton and Jean-Philippe Vassal and École Nationale Supérieure d’Architecture de Nantes. (photos courtesy of Laurent Chalet and Philippe Ruault)
    French architects Lacaton and Vassal take Pritzker Prize
    French architects Lacaton and Vassal take Pritzker Prize
    From left: 11 Madison Avenue, Beam Suntory CEO Albert Baladi and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (Photos via Beam Suntory; SL Green)
    Beam Suntory will move HQ to 11 Madison Ave from Chicago
    Beam Suntory will move HQ to 11 Madison Ave from Chicago
    (Photo illustration by The Real Deal)
    601W Companies ups office bets during pandemic
    601W Companies ups office bets during pandemic
    President Donald Trump with the J. Edgar Hoover Building and the United States Capitol (Getty; iStock)
    Bye-bye, Brutalism: Trump order emphasizes classical style for federal buildings
    Bye-bye, Brutalism: Trump order emphasizes classical style for federal buildings
    (Credit: iStock)
    Feds put Neoclassical architecture policy into practice
    Feds put Neoclassical architecture policy into practice
    Pension fund investors are seeking to take cash out of real estate funds as property values fall, like at Water Tower Place in Chicago (Photo via iStock; Wikipedia Commons)
    Core real estate funds delay investors from cashing out
    Core real estate funds delay investors from cashing out
    Kaufmann Desert House (Courtesy Coastal Luxury Living)
    Neutra-designed “crown jewel” of Palm Springs lists for $25M
    Neutra-designed “crown jewel” of Palm Springs lists for $25M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.