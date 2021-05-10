Open Menu

Simon says suburbia is hot, raises guidance for 2021

Mall REIT said net operating income in US and international markets dropped 8.4% in Q1 from last yearMall REIT said net operating income in US and international markets dropped 8.4% in Q1 from last year

National /
May.May 10, 2021 07:24 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Simon Property Group CEO David Simon. (Getty, Simon)

Simon Property Group CEO David Simon. (Getty, Simon)

After a devastating year of mall closures and tenant bankruptcies, Simon Property Group raised its guidance, saying that people are returning to its retail centers.

“We are encouraged with what we are seeing in terms of sales traffic,” said David Simon, CEO of Simon Property Group, during the company’s first-quarter earnings call. “Suburbia is hot, suburbia is the place to be and we just happen to have a lot of great, well-located suburban real estate.”

The company increased its guidance for its funds from operations to be between $9.70 to $9.80 per share for 2021. That’s an increase from guidance of $9.50 to $9.75 per share it gave in February, according to a statement announcing its earnings.

But Simon, one of the largest mall owners in the country, still faces lingering pain from the pandemic. Its net operating income from its U.S. and international properties fell 8.4 percent to $1.35 billion in the first quarter from a year earlier. In the same period, occupancy declined to 90.8 percent from 94 percent.

Funds from operations fell to $934 million from $981 million the previous year. Meanwhile, its lease income slipped to $1.14 billion from $1.3 billion. The company has agreed to a number of lease deferrals, according to its earnings report.

Read more

Simon’s earnings are closely watched as a barometer of mall performance. The sector has been among the hardest hit by the pandemic partly because of government closures.

A year ago, during the first quarter of 2020, Simon said his company is “not a mall company”… by “any stretch of imagination,” despite malls and outlets accounting for about three-fourths of Simon’s net operating income.

Simon helped save retailers Forever 21, Lucky Brands, Brooks Brothers and J.C. Penney from bankruptcy, and completed its acquisition of Taubman Realty Group. Simon and Authentic Brands recently agreed to buy Eddie Bauer for an undisclosed price.

Last year, the real estate investment trust’s malls lost a cumulative 13,500 shopping days across its portfolio to lockdowns. For 2020, Simon lost almost $1.15 billion in lease income, management fees and other earnings streams, and revenue dwindled to $4.6 billion from $5.76 billion.

It also let go of some of its poorer performing malls. In February, a lender foreclosed on Simon’s Town Center at Cobb Mall, according to the Marietta Daily Journal. In November, a report in Trepp identified three malls that Simon indicated it could give up to lenders.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    mallsRetailsimon property group

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Hamptons businesses desperate for workers
    Hamptons businesses desperate for workers
    Hamptons businesses desperate for workers
    Illustration of Amazon's Jeff Bezos (Photo illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    No room in the warehouse: Amazon fuels shortage
    No room in the warehouse: Amazon fuels shortage
    RXR Realty's Scott Rechler with 75 Rockefeller Plaza (Getty, David Shankbone/Wikimedia)
    RXR Realty serves American Girl with a lawsuit
    RXR Realty serves American Girl with a lawsuit
    Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and Helen Rosenthal (Getty, iStock)
    New bill would mandate retail lease renewals in NYC
    New bill would mandate retail lease renewals in NYC
    Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty)
    De Blasio and Cuomo clash over reopening the city
    De Blasio and Cuomo clash over reopening the city
    (Getty)
    Retail landlords still suing over skipped rent
    Retail landlords still suing over skipped rent
    Lawsuits, interrupted: Judges nix business pandemic insurance claims
    Lawsuits, interrupted: Judges nix business pandemic insurance claims
    Lawsuits, interrupted: Judges nix business pandemic insurance claims
    After closing hundreds of stores, Starbucks is growing again. (Getty)
    Higher profits brewing for prolific retail tenant Starbucks
    Higher profits brewing for prolific retail tenant Starbucks
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.