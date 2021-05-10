Open Menu

Watch: Urban Green Council’s John Mandyck on tackling climate change in NY

“This is a risk that needs to be managed”

New York /
May.May 10, 2021 07:45 AM
By Hannah Kramer
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

In the next five years, New York City’s building owners will need to radically rethink their approach to climate change — both for the health of the planet, and to avoid hefty fines.

On the latest episode of the REInterview, TRD’s Hiten Samtani sat with the Urban Green Council CEO John Mandyck to break down real estate’s path to a greener future. And one thing is clear: Change is coming, thanks to Local Law 97, a major piece of legislation aimed at reducing the city’s carbon footprint by making its buildings greener.

“[Local Law 97] will deliver the largest carbon reduction of any city in the world,” Mandyck said.

The law will force property owners who manage buildings over 25,000 square feet to meet strict carbon emissions caps by 2024, or face hefty fines.

Mandyck worked closely on the legislation along with the Real Estate Board of New York, among others — “70 people from 42 organizations,” he said. Still, he admits that the legislation is not perfect.

“Density should be your friend for sustainability,” he explained. “Under Local Law 97, it’s not.”

Watch the video above to find out more, or read the latest REInterview for more on real estate’s path to sustainability.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Climate ChangeCommercial Real EstateLocal Law 97SustainabilityTechnologyThe REInterviewVideo

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Eric Gordon
Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
Big Tech locations in NYC
MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
WATCH: How viral videos helped build this real estate agent’s business
WATCH: How viral videos helped build this real estate agent’s business
WATCH: How viral videos helped build this real estate agent’s business
The reopening of NYC has created a surge of demand for apartments. (Getty)
Reopening sparks signs of a real estate rush
Reopening sparks signs of a real estate rush
Hamptons businesses desperate for workers
Hamptons businesses desperate for workers
Hamptons businesses desperate for workers
(iStock)
Job recovery sputters, but hospitality & leisure add hiring
Job recovery sputters, but hospitality & leisure add hiring
Cushman & Wakefield CEO Brett White (Cushman)
Cushman eyeing M&A opportunities post-pandemic
Cushman eyeing M&A opportunities post-pandemic
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.