Blackstone Group is the latest company looking beyond the Zoom meeting.

The firm wants a full return to the office, and is asking vaccinated U.S. employees in its investment divisions to head back on June 7, according to Bloomberg.

Blackstone announced the move Monday. Insider first reported the news.

Blackstone will join other financial behemoths like JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, which have all been shifting back to the office. JPMorgan is planning to bring back all its employees starting in early July. Goldman said its workers should plan to return to the office by the beginning of July. Morgan said it plans a full return to its Midtown Manhattan office when it’s safe to do so, but expects “some flexibility for employees to work from home during some of the week.”

Other firms that are allowing for the hybrid option include Deutsche Bank, which has said employees can work from home about three days a week. HSBC said it expects to cut its office footprint 20 percent.

[Bloomberg] — Keith Larsen