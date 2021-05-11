Brooklyn’s luxury market cooled off slightly last week.

Forty-one homes asking $2 million or more went into contract, according to Compass’ weekly report.

The total value of those contracts was $120.7 million, down from the previous week’s $124.8 million. That ended the borough’s five-week streak of rising contract volume, but the combined asking price of those 42 deals was the third-highest the market has seen since March.

The median asking price was $2.95 million, while the average price per square foot was $1,192.

Contracts were signed for 13 condominiums and 28 townhouses. And condo units continued to be more expensive: The median asking price for those properties was $2.98 million, compared to $2.95 million for townhomes.

A 2,462-square-foot penthouse at 60 Broadway in Williamsburg was the priciest property to go into contract, with a last asking price of $5.4 million, or $1,039 per square foot. It has three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and a 3,800-square-foot wrap around terrace.

Next on the list was a 21-foot-wide townhouse at 133 Fort Greene Place. The 4,430-square-foot home had a last asking price of $4.6 million, or $1,039 per square foot. It has six bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms and 10.5-foot ceilings.

Homes spent an average of 110 days on the market, down from the previous week’s 225 days. The average discount stayed the same at 1 percent.