Open Menu

Brooklyn sees 41 luxury deals inked last week

Value of signed contracts was $120.7M, down from the previous week

New York /
May.May 11, 2021 08:30 AM
By Cordilia James
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Penthouse at 60 Broadway in Williamsburg. (Compass)

The Penthouse at 60 Broadway in Williamsburg. (Compass)

Brooklyn’s luxury market cooled off slightly last week.

Forty-one homes asking $2 million or more went into contract, according to Compass’ weekly report.

The total value of those contracts was $120.7 million, down from the previous week’s $124.8 million. That ended the borough’s five-week streak of rising contract volume, but the combined asking price of those 42 deals was the third-highest the market has seen since March.

The median asking price was $2.95 million, while the average price per square foot was $1,192.

Contracts were signed for 13 condominiums and 28 townhouses. And condo units continued to be more expensive: The median asking price for those properties was $2.98 million, compared to $2.95 million for townhomes.

Read more

A 2,462-square-foot penthouse at 60 Broadway in Williamsburg was the priciest property to go into contract, with a last asking price of $5.4 million, or $1,039 per square foot. It has three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and a 3,800-square-foot wrap around terrace.

Next on the list was a 21-foot-wide townhouse at 133 Fort Greene Place. The 4,430-square-foot home had a last asking price of $4.6 million, or $1,039 per square foot. It has six bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms and 10.5-foot ceilings.

Homes spent an average of 110 days on the market, down from the previous week’s 225 days. The average discount stayed the same at 1 percent.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brooklynLuxury Real EstateNYC Luxury MarketResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Clockwise from left: John D. Rockefeller, Izzy Englander, Steven Mnuchin, David Koch, Jacqueline Bouvier, and William Zeckendorf (Credit: Getty Images and StreetEasy)
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    26 Bank Street and Connie Milstein (Google Maps)
    Connie Milstein’s $20M West Village townhouse tops Manhattan contracts
    Connie Milstein’s $20M West Village townhouse tops Manhattan contracts
    (iStock)
    Drop in home refinancing crimps mortgage firms’ profits
    Drop in home refinancing crimps mortgage firms’ profits
    Douglas Elliman's Scott Durkin and Connie Mui-Reilly (Douglas Elliman, iStock)
    Elliman launches portal to streamline agent resources
    Elliman launches portal to streamline agent resources
    WATCH: How viral videos helped build this real estate agent’s business
    WATCH: How viral videos helped build this real estate agent’s business
    WATCH: How viral videos helped build this real estate agent’s business
    The reopening of NYC has created a surge of demand for apartments. (Getty)
    Reopening sparks signs of a real estate rush
    Reopening sparks signs of a real estate rush
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.