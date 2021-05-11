Open Menu

Disbarred Bellmore attorney accused of stealing escrow funds

Gregg A. Luckman charged by Nassau County DA's office

Tri-State /
May.May 11, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
An Appellate Division committee disbarred him a month later amid an investigation of professional misconduct. (iStock)

An Appellate Division committee disbarred him a month later amid an investigation of professional misconduct. (iStock)

The Nassau County District Attorney’s office has charged a disbarred Bellmore attorney with grand larceny, and accused him of stealing $372,500 in escrow funds from a client, according to Newsday.

Gregg A. Luckman represented a client in the $7.4 million sale of a Manhattan apartment in June 2018.

An Appellate Division committee disbarred him a month later amid an investigation of professional misconduct, including allegations of misappropriation of client funds and failure to safeguard escrow funds. He had requested his resignation as an attorney.

He agreed that no money would move from accounts he had access to, but continued to represent that client in the deal, according to the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office.

He took a $555,000 down payment from the purchaser, but instead of releasing those funds to his client, he allegedly used those himself and paid his client $175,000 from other accounts.

The 53-year-old faces up to 15 years in prison, according to the report.

Similarly, New York attorney Mitch Kossoff is under pressure for going silent when his clients started asking about their escrow accounts, fearing he had stolen their money. In late April, news came that Kossoff forged his mother’s signature for $2.6 million in loans. [Newsday] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
tristate-weekly

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
The reopening of NYC has created a surge of demand for apartments. (Getty)
Reopening sparks signs of a real estate rush
Reopening sparks signs of a real estate rush
Judith Nathan, Rudy Giuliani and 353 Lopers Path in Water Mill (Getty, Google Maps)
Rudy Giuliani’s ex-wife sells Hampton home for $5M
Rudy Giuliani’s ex-wife sells Hampton home for $5M
Richard Lefrak and Jersey City (Getty, iStock)
Neighbors ask Jersey City to change LeFrak’s five-tower project
Neighbors ask Jersey City to change LeFrak’s five-tower project
(Getty, iStock)
Buyers hunt Hamptons, North Fork homes — often in vain
Buyers hunt Hamptons, North Fork homes — often in vain
Asbury Park, New Jersey (iStock)
Asbury Park residents choose less stringent rent control
Asbury Park residents choose less stringent rent control
The effective rate was 1.1 percent, on average, in 2020, down from 1.14 percent in 2019. (iStock)
Homeowners’ property taxes grew twice as fast last year
Homeowners’ property taxes grew twice as fast last year
Ai Weiwei with 708 New Forge Hallow (Getty, Compass)
Ai Weiwei-designed home sells for $5M
Ai Weiwei-designed home sells for $5M
Mall of America with JPMorgan Chase' Jamie Dimon (left) and Goldman Sachs' David Solomon (Getty)
Banks, real estate investors circle Mall of America
Banks, real estate investors circle Mall of America
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.