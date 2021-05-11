Open Menu

Jeff Sutton unloads Midwood commercial building

Sale was 1 of 3 recorded in the $10M-$30M range last week

New York /
May.May 11, 2021 07:00 AM
By Orion Jones
14 Vesey Street, 1123 Avenue J in Brooklyn, and Jeff Sutton of Wharton Properties (Americasroof/Wikipedia, Google Maps, Wharton)

Jeff Sutton’s Wharton Properties has unloaded a Midwood commercial building, one of three mid-market investment sales in the city last week.

The deals totaled $39.6 million and included three-building multifamily portfolio, a commercial building and an office building. The total was far less than the previous week’s $127 million for eight transactions. Investment sales between $10 million and $30 million are included in the weekly mid-market roundup.

Manhattan and Brooklyn were the only boroughs with such sales recorded last week. Here are more details for the week ending May 7.

1. Jack Terzi closed on a $19 million purchase of the 30,000-square-foot New York County Law Association building at 14 Vesey Street in Tribeca. Terzi agreed to purchase the building in 2019; it was put up for sale by the NYCLA in 2017.

Read more

2. Jeff Sutton’s Wharton Properties sold a 4,700-square-foot commercial building at 1123 Avenue J in Midwood for $10.6 million. The buyer was a New York limited liability company.

The deal marks a gain on the $5.3 million Sutton paid for the property in 2017. It’s better luck than he had with the recent sale of an 80 percent stake in a retail condominium at 130 Greene Street. The stake traded for $8 million in April; the unit sold for $16.6 million in 2015.

3. B&B Global Development Corp. sold three multifamily buildings spanning 18,000 square feet at 678, 680 and 682 Prospect Place in Crown Heights for $10 million. Victor Baranes signed for the seller. The buyer was Vikas Ghai of Bakersfield, California.




