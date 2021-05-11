Keller Williams broke records for the third quarter in a row, and it has no plans to hit the brakes.

The brokerage had its most successful first quarter to date in terms of closed transactions and sales volume, it announced Tuesday.

Its agents closed $98.1 billion in sales across 272,688 transactions in the first three months of 2021. That represented a nearly 40 percent annual increase in sales volume and a 21.3 percent increase in the number of transactions.

Much like in previous quarters, those numbers exceeded the national averages: Sales volume in the U.S. was up 27.6 percent year-over-year, while closed transactions in the U.S. were up 13.9 percent, said Jason Abrams, head of industry for kwx (the brokerage’s holding company), citing data from the National Association of Realtors.

Outside of the U.S. and Canada, the firm closed $2.5 billion in sales — a 100 percent increase from the same period last year — across 13,088 transactions.

Carl Liebert, CEO of kwx, attributed the pace of the growth to agents’ success in the hypercompetitive housing market.

The brokerage franchise had a net gain of 3,909 agents in the first quarter, bringing its count to 180,376 as of March 31 and making the franchise brokerage the world’s largest.

Marc King, who was tapped as Keller Williams’ president in February, credited the growth to the levels of training, coaching and technology that the firm provides its agents.

Keller Williams offers tools like Command, a CRM-tool that increased its active user base in the first quarter. The company also implemented a smart-ad-campaign creation and syndication tool that generated leads across social media at a low cost, according to Darryl Frost, a Keller Williams spokesperson.