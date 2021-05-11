Open Menu

Keller Williams has its best Q1 ever with $98B in sales

Franchise firm saw 21% increase in transactions YOY in the U.S. and Canada

National /
May.May 11, 2021 01:30 PM
By Cordilia James
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Carl Liebert, CEO of kwx and Marc King, president of Keller Williams (V Foundation, Keller Williams)

Carl Liebert, CEO of kwx, and Marc King, president of Keller Williams (V Foundation, Keller Williams)

Keller Williams broke records for the third quarter in a row, and it has no plans to hit the brakes.

The brokerage had its most successful first quarter to date in terms of closed transactions and sales volume, it announced Tuesday.

Its agents closed $98.1 billion in sales across 272,688 transactions in the first three months of 2021. That represented a nearly 40 percent annual increase in sales volume and a 21.3 percent increase in the number of transactions.

Much like in previous quarters, those numbers exceeded the national averages: Sales volume in the U.S. was up 27.6 percent year-over-year, while closed transactions in the U.S. were up 13.9 percent, said Jason Abrams, head of industry for kwx (the brokerage’s holding company), citing data from the National Association of Realtors.

Outside of the U.S. and Canada, the firm closed $2.5 billion in sales — a 100 percent increase from the same period last year — across 13,088 transactions.

Carl Liebert, CEO of kwx, attributed the pace of the growth to agents’ success in the hypercompetitive housing market.

Read more

The brokerage franchise had a net gain of 3,909 agents in the first quarter, bringing its count to 180,376 as of March 31 and making the franchise brokerage the world’s largest.

Marc King, who was tapped as Keller Williams’ president in February, credited the growth to the levels of training, coaching and technology that the firm provides its agents.

Keller Williams offers tools like Command, a CRM-tool that increased its active user base in the first quarter. The company also implemented a smart-ad-campaign creation and syndication tool that generated leads across social media at a low cost, according to Darryl Frost, a Keller Williams spokesperson.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    keller williamsResidential BrokerageResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    9 Olde Towne Lane
    Southampton home in exclusive enclave sells for $34.5M
    Southampton home in exclusive enclave sells for $34.5M
    Better.com CEO Vishal Garg (Better.com, iStock)
    Mortgage lender Better to go public via SPAC merger
    Mortgage lender Better to go public via SPAC merger
    The Penthouse at 60 Broadway in Williamsburg. (Compass)
    Brooklyn sees 41 luxury deals inked last week
    Brooklyn sees 41 luxury deals inked last week
    26 Bank Street and Connie Milstein (Google Maps)
    Connie Milstein’s $20M West Village townhouse tops Manhattan contracts
    Connie Milstein’s $20M West Village townhouse tops Manhattan contracts
    (iStock)
    Drop in home refinancing crimps mortgage firms’ profits
    Drop in home refinancing crimps mortgage firms’ profits
    Douglas Elliman's Scott Durkin and Connie Mui-Reilly (Douglas Elliman, iStock)
    Elliman launches portal to streamline agent resources
    Elliman launches portal to streamline agent resources
    WATCH: How viral videos helped build this real estate agent’s business
    WATCH: How viral videos helped build this real estate agent’s business
    WATCH: How viral videos helped build this real estate agent’s business
    The reopening of NYC has created a surge of demand for apartments. (Getty)
    Reopening sparks signs of a real estate rush
    Reopening sparks signs of a real estate rush
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.