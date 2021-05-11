An estate in an exclusive Southampton enclave has sold for $34.5 million in an off-market transaction.

The 15,500-square-foot residence at 9 Olde Towne Lane hosts 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and three half-baths. The four-acre estate was designed by John Kean of Kean Developments and is one of 10 parcels that make up the 47-acre private residential community Olde Towne.

The house, built in 2015, was once listed by Corcoran, Douglas Elliman and Sotheby’s International Realty for $39.5 million but was taken off the market to be used as a model home for Olde Towne.

“The brokers were all calling us constantly trying to get us to put it back on the market,” Kean said. “But my feeling was this is a unique house [and] if the right buyer comes along, we’ll entertain it. The right buyer came along with the right offer and we decided, Why not?”

The estate includes a 60-by-34-foot pool, pool house and tennis court. Property taxes are about $133,000.

The entry to the main house leads to the living room with a full bar, media room and library. The kitchen features a professional chef’s kitchen and a glass-encased breakfast room. The home was decorated by Anthony Ingrao.

The lower level is equipped with a theater, gym, two-lane bowling alley, full bar, wine cellar, billiard room and two staff suites. Upstairs, a roof deck offers a putting green and views of the ocean.

Other homes in Olde Towne have sold for similarly high prices, although the pandemic has pushed prices up in the Hamptons. In February 2019, 6 Olde Towne Lane sold for $27 million. In February 2017, 7 Olde Towne Lane went for $26 million.