Open Menu

Target, Five Below, Smashburger open in new Brooklyn shopping center

Retailers lease 65,000 square feet at Kings Highway Plaza

New York /
May.May 11, 2021 04:15 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(RIPCO, iStock)

(RIPCO, iStock)

Within a matter of weeks, three grand openings for 65,000 square feet of leased space have been held at the newly built Kings Highway Plaza in Brooklyn.

Target, Five Below and Smashburger have all recently opened at the shopping center, which was completed this year by Bridges Development Group at 5200 Kings Highway in East Flatbush. The first two launched the week of April 19; Smashburger opened earlier.

Target accounts for the majority of the space recently leased — 50,000 square feet. Approximately 15,000 square feet of the 80,000-square-foot plaza remains available.

Read more

“With nearly 350,000 residents in the neighborhood surrounding Kings Highway Plaza, the site offers much-needed food and retail access to the local community,” said RIPCO managing director Geoff Bailey, who is representing the project on behalf of Bridges Development, in a statement.

Jeff Howard of RIPCO represented Target, Erin Grace and Hillary Sievers of JLL represented Five Below and Miles Mahoney and Chris Walter of RIPCO represented Smashburger.

During the pandemic, open-air shopping centers recovered faster than their enclosed-mall counterparts.

Five Below — where everything costs $5 or less — and Target have both done well during the pandemic as consumers focused on staples and watched their budgets. Target announced it would renovate 150 stores this year and open 30 to 40 more. Five Below opened 120 new stores last year as sales increased by 6.2 percent.

Smashburger, a fast-casual burger chain based in Denver, now has three locations in New York City, all in Brooklyn.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateopeningsRetailRetail Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Close to 80 hotels with more than 13,000 rooms plan to open in 2021. (iStock)
    Big year seen for hotel openings, despite few visitors
    Big year seen for hotel openings, despite few visitors
    Savanna’s Christopher Schlank and Nicholas Bienstock with a rendering of 141 Willoughby Street (Savanna; SLCE Architects; Fogarty Finger Architects)
    Savanna nabs $264M loan for Downtown Brooklyn office project
    Savanna nabs $264M loan for Downtown Brooklyn office project
    Blackstone president Jon Gray and the Blackstone headquarters at 345 Park Avenue in NYC (Getty, Google Maps)
    Blackstone sets office return for some vaccinated staffers
    Blackstone sets office return for some vaccinated staffers
    Simon Property Group CEO David Simon. (Getty, Simon)
    Simon says suburbia is hot, raises guidance for 2021
    Simon says suburbia is hot, raises guidance for 2021
    Slate Property Group's Martin Nussbaum and a rendering of the project
    Hakimian, Certes land $59M loan for East Harlem multifamily project
    Hakimian, Certes land $59M loan for East Harlem multifamily project
    Watch TRD Brand Studio’s first-ever webinar on the new office normal
    Optimizing the office: TRD Brand Studio webinar on the new workplace normal
    Optimizing the office: TRD Brand Studio webinar on the new workplace normal
    The reopening of NYC has created a surge of demand for apartments. (Getty)
    Reopening sparks signs of a real estate rush
    Reopening sparks signs of a real estate rush
    The Real Deal's Hiten Samtani and Urban Green Council CEO John Mandyck
    Watch: Urban Green Council’s John Mandyck on tackling climate change in NY
    Watch: Urban Green Council’s John Mandyck on tackling climate change in NY
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.