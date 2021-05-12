Open Menu

Compass revenue soars 80% in Q1

Brokerage beat analysts’ revenue predictions for first quarterly earnings report

National /
May.May 12, 2021 04:42 PM
By Erin Hudson
Compass CEO Robert Reffkin (Compass, Getty)

Compass reported a surge in revenue amid continued losses in its first quarterly earnings report as a public company.

The brokerage, which went public on April 1, reported $1.1 billion in revenue for the quarter across 40,268 transactions valued at $43.8 billion.

Compass’ revenue is up 80 percent year-over-year from the first quarter of 2020, while the number of transactions increased 67 percent.

The company reported a net loss of $212 million, with $149 million attributed to a one-time non-cash charge related to stock-based compensation as part of its initial public offering.

“We grew faster than the residential real estate market,” Robert Reffkin, the brokerage’s CEO and co-founder, said in a press release, citing data from the National Association of Realtors that showed transactions were up 14 percent year-over-year. “Compass grew total transactions by 67 percent and transactions per principal agent by 39 percent.”

According to Bloomberg, analysts expected the company to report $968.67 million in first-quarter revenue.

Reffkin credited the results to Compass’ software platform: The number of sessions on the platform jumped 120 percent year-over-year. The ratio of daily active users to weekly active users — a metric used to track user retention — was 69 percent, up 7 percentage points from the same period last year.

In its IPO filing, Compass reported losing $270.2 million last year while bringing in $3.7 billion in revenue, a 56 percent jump from $2.4 billion in revenue in 2019. As of Dec. 31, 2020, the firm has lost $1.1 billion.

Since it was founded in 2012, the firm has raised $1.5 billion from investors, including SoftBank, and has made waves in the brokerage industry by aggressively hiring from its competitors. Between 2018 and 2020, Compass spent $300 million acquiring firms such as Pacific Union International and Stribling & Associates. It now operates in 47 markets and was the No. 1 independent brokerage in the country last year, according to Real Trends.

When Compass stock began trading last month, the opening price was $21.25 per share, up from its IPO price of $18, but still well below the $10 billion valuation the company was initially targeting.

On Wednesday, Compass’ shares were valued at $15.43 at the start of trading, and fell to $14.45 throughout the day. But the stock rallied more than 9 percent to $15.81 per share 10 minutes after the company’s earnings were released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.




