The Daily Dirt: Mayoral candidates say the darndest things

If you want to be mayor, you should probably know how much housing costs in the city.

As part of its endorsement interviews, the New York Times asked candidates to guess the median cost of a home in Brooklyn. Two of the candidates really botched their answers: Shaun Donovan, who has campaigned on the fact that he is the only candidate with extensive experience in implementing ambitious housing policy, said $100,000. Ray McGuire, a seasoned businessman, guessed somewhere between $80,000 and $90,000. Yikes.

Douglas Elliman’s latest market report, released in April, found that the median home price in the borough was $900,000 during the first quarter of this year, which represented a 12 percent year-over-year increase. Of course, a candidate answering this question off the cuff may think of a different metric (Zillow, using its own pricing index, pegs the price for a “typical” home in the borough at $651,786) or not have Jonathan Miller on speed dial. So some discrepancy in the responses seems reasonable or at least understandable, even if off by a few hundred thousand dollars.

But $100,000? $90,000? There are no listings on StreetEasy in that price range. According to Curbed, only seven listings in that price range pop up for the entire city. In Brooklyn, the only result — pushing at the farthest limits of that range — is a parking spot.

Donovan subsequently walked back his response, saying he misunderstood the question and instead provided a figure representing assessed value (and as CityLab pointed out today, a home that sells for $900,000 could very well be valued at around $100,000, given how the city’s property tax system works). McGuire acknowledged that he “messed up” and emphasized that he “cares deeply” about the city’s affordable housing crisis.

“I know what it’s like not being able to afford a home because it was my own experience,” he told the Times.

Both Donovan and McGuire have housing plans that recognize the need to address one of the most significant barriers standing in the way of homeownership: the city’s widening racial wealth gap. They both propose expanding down payment assistance and support equity loan/bond programs.

But this is a competitive election, and one dumb answer to the newspaper of record has already gotten a lot of mileage on social media and other news outlets. In fact, this may be the most attention either of the candidates has gotten this entire race. And fair or not, those who aren’t closely following the race aren’t likely to sit down and comb through Donovan and McGuire’s respective campaign websites to understand the nuances of their housing plans — but they may remember a funny GIF comparing their gaffes to Lucille Bluth from “Arrested Development.”

