Open Menu

What do Brooklyn homes cost? Don’t ask these candidates

Shaun Donovan, Ray McGuire vastly underestimate price; Maya Wiley doubles it

New York /
May.May 12, 2021 10:32 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Clockwise from top left: Scott Stringer, Maya Wiley, Raymond McGuire, Andrew Yang and Shaun Donovan (Getty)

Clockwise from top left: Scott Stringer, Maya Wiley, Raymond McGuire, Andrew Yang and Shaun Donovan (Getty)

Only in a New Yorker’s wildest dreams does a home in Brooklyn cost $100,000. Someone had better wake up Shaun Donovan and Ray McGuire.

When the two mayoral candidates were asked to estimate the median sale price of a Brooklyn home, that’s what they guessed. The correct answer is $900,000.

With New York City’s expensive housing a key issue in the race, the New York Times editorial board posed the question to candidates.

“In Brooklyn, huh? I don’t for sure,” replied Donovan, who served as housing secretary under President Barack Obama and housing commissioner under Mayor Michael Bloomberg. “I would guess it is around $100,000.”

Former Citigroup investment banker Raymond McGuire, who lives in a Central Park West apartment worth eight figures, guessed even lower.

“It’s got to be somewhere in the $80,000 to $90,000 range, if not higher,” he told the Times.

Read more

The Democrats’ estimates might have been accurate 40 years ago, real estate appraiser Jonathan Miller told Bloomberg News. Today, those amounts might buy a parking space.

Candidate Maya Wiley, a former counsel to Mayor Bill de Blasio, was off by even more than Donovan and McGuire. She guessed $1.8 million — enough to buy two median-priced homes. But by overstating the amount, she largely avoided the ridicule bestowed upon the two men.

Four of the other five Democrats polling above 1 percent were closer with their answers, but only one got it right: Andrew Yang, who has been criticized for being out of touch with city issues.

Kathryn Garcia, a Park Slope homeowner and former sanitation commissioner, was just off with a guess of $800,000, as was City Comptroller Scott Stringer at $1 million. (Garcia won the Times’ endorsement.)

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams pegged the median price at about $550,000. Dianne Morales, a former executive of the social-services arm of Phipps Houses, offered $500,000.

The wayward answers led candidates to scramble for excuses in a hapless effort to recapture the respect of any New Yorker who has spent time house-hunting or fantasizing on StreetEasy and Zillow.

Donovan, who only two years ago bought a Brooklyn carriage house for $2.3 million, sent an email hours after the interview claiming his guess referred to the assessed value of homes in Brooklyn, which is far lower than their true market price. A spokesperson for Donovan said he “misinterpreted the question and made a mistake.”

McGuire similarly told the Times that he “messed up.”

“I am human,” he said.

[NYT] — Sasha Jones




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brooklynmayoral racePoliticsResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Exhausting other options, buyers flock to fixer-uppers
    Exhausting other options, buyers flock to fixer-uppers
    Exhausting other options, buyers flock to fixer-uppers
    (iStock)
    Up, up and away: Home prices soar beyond buyers’ reach
    Up, up and away: Home prices soar beyond buyers’ reach
    Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty)
    City expands free legal services for tenants, fearing eviction rush
    City expands free legal services for tenants, fearing eviction rush
    Governors Island (Getty, iStock)
    Governors Island rezoning inches closer to final vote
    Governors Island rezoning inches closer to final vote
    9 Olde Towne Lane
    Southampton home in exclusive enclave sells for $34.5M
    Southampton home in exclusive enclave sells for $34.5M
    Carl Liebert, CEO of kwx and Marc King, president of Keller Williams (V Foundation, Keller Williams)
    Keller Williams has its best Q1 ever with $98B in sales
    Keller Williams has its best Q1 ever with $98B in sales
    Close to 80 hotels with more than 13,000 rooms plan to open in 2021. (iStock)
    Big year seen for hotel openings, despite few visitors
    Big year seen for hotel openings, despite few visitors
    Savanna’s Christopher Schlank and Nicholas Bienstock with a rendering of 141 Willoughby Street (Savanna; SLCE Architects; Fogarty Finger Architects)
    Savanna nabs $264M loan for Downtown Brooklyn office project
    Savanna nabs $264M loan for Downtown Brooklyn office project
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.