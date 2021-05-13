Open Menu

Airbnb’s losing spree continues with $1B loss in Q1

But revenue picked up as travel returns

National /
May.May 13, 2021 07:11 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky. (Airbnb, Getty)

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky. (Airbnb, Getty)

With travel finally picking up 14 months into a pandemic that has wreaked havoc on the industry, Airbnb may finally have the chance to show investors what it’s made of.

But for now, the hospitality startup is still dealing with the fallout from the pandemic. Airbnb reported a $1 billion net loss during the first quarter, according to a shareholder’s letter released Thursday. The company — which went public last December — reported a $4.6 billion net loss for all of 2020.

That $1 billion includes $377 million that was used to pay off debt, a mark-to-market adjustment totaling $292 million, and $113 million related to the lease of its San Francisco campus. In February, the San Francisco Business Times reported the company listed nearly a fourth of that 600,000-square-foot property for sublease.

Read more

But during a Thursday earnings call, CEO Brian Chesky sounded hopeful that hybrid work models, as well as pent-up desire for travel, will result in greater earnings for the company.

“This is the travel rebound of the century,” Chesky said.

The company saw revenue grow to $887 million, a 5 percent year-over-year increase and a 6 percent increase from the first quarter of 2019. The company chalked the revenue bump up to fewer cancellations and higher average daily rates for bookings.

Between January and March, 64.4 million nights were booked using the platform, a 13 percent increase from the same time last year and 21 percent over the same period in 2019. Those bookings brought in $10.3 billion, a 52 percent jump from last year, but only a 3 percent increase from 2019’s numbers.

Users also booked longer stays, as remote work provided employees with the opportunity to work from anywhere. Nearly a quarter of all bookings were for 28 days or longer.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    AirbnbResidential Real EstateTechnology

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Eric Gordon
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    From left: Mayor Bill de Blasio, 54 West 39th Street, 62 Grand Street, and 208 West 30th Street (Credit: Google Maps)
    The Airbnb crackdown continues: City targets three more buildings
    The Airbnb crackdown continues: City targets three more buildings
    Madison Realty principal Josh Zegen, Raphael Toledano with the properties at 325-329 East 12th Street and 223-235 East 5th Street (Madison Realty, Google Maps, Toledano by Michael McWeeney)
    Madison Realty Capital closes on Toledano’s bankrupt East Village portfolio
    Madison Realty Capital closes on Toledano’s bankrupt East Village portfolio
    Chief People Officer Carolyn Patterson (Getty, Yelp)
    Yelp to experiment with return-to-work plans
    Yelp to experiment with return-to-work plans
    Manhattan and Brooklyn saw all-time records in lease signings in April (iStock)
    April leases soared across city; so did concessions
    April leases soared across city; so did concessions
    Council member Ben Kallos and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky (Getty, iStock)
    City Council bill would tighten screws on Airbnb
    City Council bill would tighten screws on Airbnb
    Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman (Getty, iStock)
    Blackstone buys San Diego apartment complexes in $1B deal
    Blackstone buys San Diego apartment complexes in $1B deal
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.