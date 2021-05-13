Open Menu

City Council bill would tighten screws on Airbnb

Measure would require rentals to be registered, aiding enforcement

New York /
May.May 13, 2021 09:15 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Council member Ben Kallos and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky (Getty, iStock)

Council member Ben Kallos and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky (Getty, iStock)

Putting a New York City apartment up for rent could get tougher.

City Council member Ben Kallos introduced a bill Wednesday that would require apartments rented through home-sharing sites such as Airbnb to be registered with the city, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The bill aims to reduce the number of illegal short-term rentals and increase the stock of permanent housing in the city, the publication reported. It also hopes to reduce competition for the hotel industry, which saw major losses due to the pandemic.

Read more

Renting an entire apartment in a building with three or more units for less than 30 days is illegal in the city, but the Mayor’s Office of Special Enforcement generally only finds out if a neighbor complains.

Kallos believes his bill would prevent thousands of illegal short-term rentals from ever being listed on Airbnb and other sites, the publication reported. Airbnb opposes the measure.

Alex Dagg, the northeast policy director for Airbnb, suggested the legislation would curb tourism when the city desperately needs it, but told the Journal, “We remain ready and willing to partner with state and city officials to regulate home-sharing across all five boroughs in a responsible and thoughtful way.”

Airbnb guests contribute billions of dollars to the city’s tourism industry and supported 17,000 jobs in 2019, according to the publication. But the apartments they use are unavailable for tenants, exacerbating the city’s housing shortage and affordability problem. They also divert visitors from hotels, which angers the hotel industry and the politically active Hotel Trades Council, which represents hotel workers.

The proposed legislation comes as pandemic restrictions come to an end and a big year for new hotel openings is forecast.

Listings would get a registration number that would be displayed on the platform, and the city would be required to maintain an electronic system for short-term rental sites to verify that a unit has been registered.

[WSJ] — Cordilia James




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Airbnbcity councilHotel Trades CouncilHotelsPoliticsResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Mayor Bill de Blasio, 54 West 39th Street, 62 Grand Street, and 208 West 30th Street (Credit: Google Maps)
    The Airbnb crackdown continues: City targets three more buildings
    The Airbnb crackdown continues: City targets three more buildings
    Mayor Bill de Blasio and Stanley “Skip” Karol, an Airbnb host (Credit: Getty Images and Youtube)
    Airbnb host narrowly clears hurdle in First Amendment claim against city
    Airbnb host narrowly clears hurdle in First Amendment claim against city
    A West Village Airbnb listing (Credit: Airbnb)
    Airbnb Luxe launched without listings in one of their biggest potential markets — why?
    Airbnb Luxe launched without listings in one of their biggest potential markets — why?
    Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman (Getty, iStock)
    Blackstone buys San Diego apartment complexes in $1B deal
    Blackstone buys San Diego apartment complexes in $1B deal
    Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock)
    New York’s rent relief site goes live — without applications
    New York’s rent relief site goes live — without applications
    City Council Majority Leader Laurie Cumbo and 840 Atlantic Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)
    Atlantic Avenue project gets haircut — and is rejected anyway
    Atlantic Avenue project gets haircut — and is rejected anyway
    Opendoor CEO Eric Wu (iStock)
    Opendoor revenue bounces back in Q1
    Opendoor revenue bounces back in Q1
    Joan Rivers and 1 East 62nd Street (Getty, Sotheby's)
    Joan Rivers’ longtime UES penthouse hits the market for $38M
    Joan Rivers’ longtime UES penthouse hits the market for $38M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.